Lambert Development Announces West + Lenoir Townhomes

-- Henry Lambert, Principal of Lambert Development, LLC, is pleased to announce that construction will soon start at West + Lenoir, 12 distinctive townhomes priced from $459,000. Located at the corner of West and Lenoir Streets and just footsteps from the heart of Downtown Raleigh, West + Lenoir offers an exceptional urban location near Historic Boylan Heights, the new Dorothea Dix City Park, shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, and the upcoming Union Station. West + Lenoir marks the first of several luxury housing properties planned by Lambert Development in this area of Downtown Raleigh. Financing is in place and construction will begin this spring. West + Lenoir owners will be able to begin enjoying their new downtown lifestyle this fall.Designed by JDavis Architects, each home at West + Lenoir will feature skyline views from a private rooftop terrace. Interiors will include a private balcony with glass doors, site finished hardwood flooring, and well-detailed kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious baths will be standard, as well as garage parking for each home. Deposits are currently being taken for West + Lenoir's plans ranging from 1,303 to 1,729 square feet.Lambert Development is a privately-owned real estate development company founded by Henry A. Lambert. The company is known for its expertise in developing luxury condominiums, distinctive townhomes, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites. Recent projects by Lambert Development are located in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, and San Francisco, California; Denver, Colorado; and Cap-Ferrat, France. Locally, Lambert Development is in the process of developing other high end residential sites in Downtown Raleigh, Cameron Village, and Downtown Durham.Johnny Chappell of Chappell Residential is managing sales at West + Lenoir. For more information, call 919-909-0004 or visit WestandLenoir.com.