March 2017
eBiz ROI, Inc. Nominated For Inspiration Award

Founder and CEO, Rick Noel recognized for years of vision, service.
 
 
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- We here at eBiz ROI, Inc. are honored to announce that we have been nominated by the Southern Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce for their annual Inspiration Award. Our company has been a Visionary Partner at the Southern Saratoga Chamber since 2012. In the five years since, our founder and CEO has dedicated, to quote the nomination, an "unparalleled" amount of time and effort to helping others grow their businesses.

Rick Noel is described also as "a leader in his field" and a "selfless" giver of his time and expertise. He shares his knowledge and ideas as a digital marketing agent, Co-Chair of the Ambassador committee for the chamber, and President of the Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake Business & Professional Association. With the guidance he extends to everyone he works with, Rick helps businesses grow and increase their marketing ROI in the exciting field of digital advertising.

On a personal note, I am incredibly proud of my father, the best boss in the world, for this nomination. It was because of and thanks to him that I am involved in this exciting industry. He absolutely deserves every ounce of praise sent his way.

Other nominees for this year's award include the following outstanding businesses: 3N Document Destruction, Adirondack Basement Systems, Bouchey & Clarke Financial, Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc., and CAP COM Federal Credit Union.

I encourage anyone who has not already voted to do so for this year's winner at this address:

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07edyqfxzij0jmb...

The winner will be announced on 04.26.17 at the Chamber's 50th anniversary celebration.

About eBiz ROI, Inc:

eBiz ROI is a digital advertising agency specializing in display, search and video advertising solutions, with an A+ rating by the BBB. See www.eBizROI.com for more information.

Contact
Ricky Noel
Media Relations
***@ebizroi.com
