ProEx Physical Therapy announces Kristen Levesque as Exercise Technician

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Kristen Levesque of Boston, Massachusetts has been named a Front Desk Specialist and Exercise Technician in the Arlington location.In this dual role, Levesque oversees the clinic schedule, handles phone calls and under the supervision of staff members assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs. She will also provide Exercise Technician services in ProEx's Woburn location.Prior to joining ProEx, Levesque was a Strength Coach with Impact Performance.A graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology, Levesque is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.She is a professional hockey player for the Boston Blades, a team that is part of the Canadian Women's Hockey League. While attending URI, she participated in the World University Hockey Games.Originally from Sandwich, Massachusetts, Levesque now lives in Boston."Kristen is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Allison Stringer, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "Her client service skills and commitment to the industry mesh perfectly with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com