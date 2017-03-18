 
March 2017





Seminar: Avoid losing your Retirement Money to a Nursing Home or Medicaid Event

How to reduce your emotional and financial burden in a Long Term Care Event by Les Robinson CLTC
 
 
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
Les Robinson CLTC Long Term Care Planner
 
GASPORT, N.Y. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Learn How to Protect your Money from Medicaid

Date: May 23,2017

Time: 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Limited to 20 people

Location: Shirt Factory Coffee shop in Medina

Learn the following education information

How to protect your Retirement money  from a nursing home or Medicaid event

How to protect your Personal Choices

Avoid losing your financial Independence

Learn how to avoid the look back period

How much of your assets are subject to Medicaid recovery

Learn how to avoid the penalty period

Reduce your emotional and financial burden to your family

Learn how to develop a long term care plan to protect your money

RSVP

Call our office at 716-638-7026

Free & Ontario Shores Federal Credit Union members

This is an educational conference

No product or services were be sold

Learn about your LTC Options

1. To avoid being a burden

None of us want our future health-care needs to create a physical or emotional strain on family members. This is one of the biggest problems in long term care planning

One way to reduce family "burden," even the psychological impact, is to have long-term care benefits available. For some, such benefits mean a greater range of options. Families with long-term care coverage tend to seek outside professional help sooner and with less family conflict. In addition, opportunities are enhanced to remain at home with professional in-home care.  Working with a team will help reduce your risk in a Long Term Care Event

2. To protect family finances

Individuals work a lifetime to accumulate assets. They build a net worth and spend considerable dollars protecting assets against taxes, estate costs and family issues. They plan for an enjoyable and healthy retirement and hope to leave an inheritance to their family. However, many fail to plan for long-term care costs.

3. To provide liquidity

Long-term care insurance can reduce out-of-pocket health care expenses and protect cash reserves for day-to-day living and business costs.  Long Term Care policies has its own cash flow to pay for a Long Term Care Event

4. To obtain peace of mind

For the elderly the need for long-term care is probably the most catastrophic unexpected event that could happen. This is because the need for long-term care typically removes any level of security an elderly person may have with the three major lifestyle concerns mentioned above.

With the need for long-term care the older person:

1. Loses independence

2. Has experienced a loss of good health

3. Uses up remaining assets and income

No other late-life event can be as devastating to the lifestyle the elderly are so concerned about maintaining. No wonder many elderly care recipients withdraw, become angry and suffer from severe depression.

Call Les on Long Term Care Insurance 1-800-875-0140


Key Topics:

• How to review your Long Term Care Policy and maximize your benefits

• How to handle the claim process

• Avoiding losing your assets to Medicaid

• How to review your legal plan

• How to review your insurance and financial plan

• How to understand basic tax planning

• How to plan with a Special Needs Child in your care

• How to run a family meeting

• How to reduce cost in your Long Term Care Event

Call Les on LTC Planning at 1-800-875-0140 or www.lesltc.com

End
Click to Share