Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Exhibit at the Corrosion 2017 Expo in New Orleans

Laboratory Testing Inc. will present corrosion testing and other materials testing services at the Corrosion 2017 Expo in booth #1025. NACE Corrosion will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA next week.
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will have an exhibitor's booth at the NACE Corrosion 2017 Expo on March 26 - 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. LTI has been in business since 1984 and is a leading USA test lab specializing in corrosion testing and analysis, material testing and non-destructive testing. The Lab has been exhibiting at the Corrosion Expos since 2004 and will once again have technical experts on hand, in booth #1025, to discuss testing solutions and provide professional insights.

Laboratory Testing Inc. is a full-service, independent metals testing laboratory specializing in performing testing services to industry standards and specifications. Accredited destructive testing, including chemistry, metallurgical testing, mechanical testing and fracture mechanics, and non-destructive testing are offered. A certified test report is provided at the completion of every order with all details of the test process and results. The Lab also has a complete in-house Machine Shop that prepares all test specimens and samples.

LTI's corrosion testing services include many ASTM test methods, humidity, passivation, alpha case and many more. Corrosion Testing is not only often required to meet compliance requirements, but it can also provide very useful information. This testing can help businesses evaluate materials in order to select the most appropriate material and protective treatment for their product and its intended application. In addition, these services can identify corrodents and environmental factors responsible for corrosion attack after it has occurred.

NACE International's Corrosion is the world's largest corrosion conference and expo. Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will be one of over 400 companies exhibiting at the Corrosion 2017 Expo. Over 6000 attendees are expected from more than 60 countries around the world. The event will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA from March 26 - 30, 2017.

"The Corrosion Expo has always been a great opportunity for our team to meet up with many of our customers who work with us for corrosion testing and other testing capabilities", said Mike Hiller, Director of New Business Development. "With the size and reputation of the show, we can always count on meeting many potential customers with a need for our testing services as well."

About Laboratory Testing Inc. - Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is an independent, accredited testing and metrology laboratory located in Hatfield, PA (USA). The company has been in business since 1984 and specializes in metals and plastics testing, material analysis, nondestructive testing, failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection, specimen machining and certified reporting of results. The lab is accredited by PRI/Nadcap and A2LA and certified to ISO/IEC 17025, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Testing services include mechanical testing (http://www.labtesting.com/services/materials-testing/mech...), chemical analysis, metallurgical testing, corrosion analysis and nondestructive testing such as ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, X-ray inspection, visual inspection and hydrostatic pressure testing. Chemistry services are available for metals, powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites, ceramics and plastics. The company's metrology division performs dimensional inspection and dimensional, pressure, force, torque, electrical, temperature, mass and vacuum calibration services traceable to NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology). Field calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are provided. Information on LTI services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-219-9095.

Sharon Bentzley
Marketing Manager
***@labtesting.com
