News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Exhibit at the Corrosion 2017 Expo in New Orleans
Laboratory Testing Inc. will present corrosion testing and other materials testing services at the Corrosion 2017 Expo in booth #1025. NACE Corrosion will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA next week.
Laboratory Testing Inc. is a full-service, independent metals testing laboratory specializing in performing testing services to industry standards and specifications. Accredited destructive testing, including chemistry, metallurgical testing, mechanical testing and fracture mechanics, and non-destructive testing are offered. A certified test report is provided at the completion of every order with all details of the test process and results. The Lab also has a complete in-house Machine Shop that prepares all test specimens and samples.
LTI's corrosion testing services include many ASTM test methods, humidity, passivation, alpha case and many more. Corrosion Testing is not only often required to meet compliance requirements, but it can also provide very useful information. This testing can help businesses evaluate materials in order to select the most appropriate material and protective treatment for their product and its intended application. In addition, these services can identify corrodents and environmental factors responsible for corrosion attack after it has occurred.
NACE International's Corrosion is the world's largest corrosion conference and expo. Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will be one of over 400 companies exhibiting at the Corrosion 2017 Expo. Over 6000 attendees are expected from more than 60 countries around the world. The event will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA from March 26 - 30, 2017.
"The Corrosion Expo has always been a great opportunity for our team to meet up with many of our customers who work with us for corrosion testing and other testing capabilities"
About Laboratory Testing Inc. - Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is an independent, accredited testing and metrology laboratory located in Hatfield, PA (USA). The company has been in business since 1984 and specializes in metals and plastics testing, material analysis, nondestructive testing, failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection, specimen machining and certified reporting of results. The lab is accredited by PRI/Nadcap and A2LA and certified to ISO/IEC 17025, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Testing services include mechanical testing (http://www.labtesting.com/
Contact
Sharon Bentzley
Marketing Manager
***@labtesting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse