News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: The New Jersey Highlands Coalition Art Exhibit
Featured works by grand-prize winner: Jim Somers Opening reception: Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6-9pm on exhibit through May 20
featured works by grand-prize winner: Jim Somers
& additional prize-winning pieces by:Nina Nemeth, Nick Jaramillo, Chad Mooney, Natalia Pas & Janet Cunniffe-Chieffo
Opening reception: Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6-9pm
on exhibit through May 20
The New Jersey Highlands Coalition held an exhibit in January featured outstanding photographs and paintings of the natural and cultural resources of the New Jersey Highlands. On Friday, April 7, 2017, Speakeasy Art Gallery is proud to feature the work of the grand-prize winner from that exhibit, Jim Somers. This exhibit will also feature works from additional prize-winning artists Nina Nemeth, Nick Jaramillo, Chad Mooney, Natalia Pas & Janet Cunniffe-Chieffo. As part of the Boonton Main Street event Poets on Main, the opening will also feature a reading focused on nature by contributing writer for the Citizen of Morris County, Anthony Lusardi.
Jim Somers photographs capture Morris County's nature in a way that often walks the line between representational and abstract. Highlighting the colors and forms found in nature throughout the seasons in our area. His photos have been exhibited and collected extensively in the New York / New Jersey area.
The New Jersey Highlands Coalition represents a diverse network of organizations — small and large, local, regional, statewide and national — and individuals. Their mission it is to represent their common goal to protect, enhance and restore the New Jersey Highlands and to preserve the quality and quantity of drinking water both for the 850,000 people in the Highlands as well as the more than four million people in surrounding areas who depend on Highlands water.
www.njhighlandscoalition.org (https://l.facebook.com/
Contact
Speakeasy Art Gallery
973-557-8268
speakeasyart@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse