 
News By Tag
* First Friday
* Boonton
* Highlands
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boonton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Speakeasy Art Gallery presents: The New Jersey Highlands Coalition Art Exhibit

Featured works by grand-prize winner: Jim Somers Opening reception: Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6-9pm on exhibit through May 20
 
 
Bubbles in Blue Water - The Tourne by Jim Somers edition print on metal
Bubbles in Blue Water - The Tourne by Jim Somers edition print on metal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* First Friday
* Boonton
* Highlands

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Boonton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

BOONTON, N.J. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Jersey Highlands Coalition Art Exhibit
featured works by grand-prize winner: Jim Somers
& additional prize-winning pieces by:Nina Nemeth, Nick Jaramillo, Chad Mooney, Natalia Pas & Janet Cunniffe-Chieffo

Opening reception: Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6-9pm
on exhibit through May 20

The New Jersey Highlands Coalition held an exhibit in January featured outstanding photographs and paintings of the natural and cultural resources of the New Jersey Highlands. On Friday, April 7, 2017, Speakeasy Art Gallery is proud to feature the work of the grand-prize winner from that exhibit, Jim Somers. This exhibit will also feature works from additional prize-winning artists Nina Nemeth, Nick Jaramillo, Chad Mooney, Natalia Pas & Janet Cunniffe-Chieffo. As part of the Boonton Main Street event Poets on Main, the opening will also feature a reading focused on nature by contributing writer for the Citizen of Morris County, Anthony Lusardi.

Jim Somers photographs capture Morris County's nature in a way that often walks the line between representational and abstract. Highlighting the colors and forms found in nature throughout the seasons in our area. His photos have been exhibited and collected extensively in the New York / New Jersey area.

The New Jersey Highlands Coalition represents a diverse network of organizations — small and large, local, regional, statewide and national — and individuals. Their mission it is to represent their common goal to protect, enhance and restore the New Jersey Highlands and to preserve the quality and quantity of drinking water both for the 850,000 people in the Highlands as well as the more than four million people in surrounding areas who depend on Highlands water.

www.njhighlandscoalition.org (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.njhighlan...)

Contact
Speakeasy Art Gallery
973-557-8268
speakeasyart@gmail.com
End
Source:Speakeasy Art Gallery
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:First Friday, Boonton, Highlands
Industry:Arts
Location:Boonton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Speakeasy Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share