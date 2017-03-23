 
News By Tag
* Cocktail Party
* Art Exhibition
* Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Friedman Place Hosts Art Exhibition Fundraiser Showcasing the Art of People with Disabilities

Friedman Place celebrates the important role the arts play in the lives of its residents through vibrant fundraising night
 
 
A look into the Friedman Place Therapeutic Weaving Studio
A look into the Friedman Place Therapeutic Weaving Studio
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cocktail Party
Art Exhibition
Fundraiser

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Friedman Place, a non-profit supportive living community for adults who are blind or visually impaired, will host a cocktail party fundraiser and art exhibition on Thursday, May 18, 2017, to celebrate the important role the arts play in the lives of its residents.

"Celebrating the Arts at Friedman Place" will feature food, drinks, entertainment, a silent auction and the opening of VISIONS: An Exhibition of Artworks Associated with Blindness or Disability. Throughout the night, artwork and music performed by Friedman Place residents will be featured, and guests can tour the Friedman Place facility and learn more about all of the programs Friedman Place offers.

The event will also highlight Friedman Place's Therapeutic Weaving Program, which is a signature program of Friedman Place's David Herman Learning Center.  Housed in the recently renovated Annex Building (5519 N. Lincoln) the Weaving Studio provides residents with an opportunity to learn how to weave artistic and functional textiles. The Weaving Studio will be open during the event, featuring weaving demonstrations and a weaving sale, guests can tour the studio and learn more about the weaving program.

The event is set to take place on Thursday May 18, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Friedman Place (5527 N. Maplewood Ave.). Tickets are $75 in advance and $80 at the door and can be purchased online at www.friedmanplace.org. Proceeds from the event will support Arts Programming at Friedman Place to provide residents with more opportunities to express their creativity through the arts.

About Friedman Place

Friedman Place is the only housing program for the blind and visually impaired in Northern Illinois. The building is designed with the needs of its residents in mind and currently houses 85 adults between the ages of 22 and 93. Friedman Place provides a full range of services and activities so that residents' days are healthy, dignified, and stimulating. For more information visit www.friedmanplace.org

Media Contact
Laura Roth
773-989-9800
laura.roth@friedmanplace.org
End
Source:
Email:***@friedmanplace.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share