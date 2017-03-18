News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AC Electric Motors & Electric Motor Services Offered by East Coast Electrical Equipment Company
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has announced its offer of a large selection of new AC electric motors from top manufacturers. Professional AC electric motor services including remanufacturing and redesign are also offered.
East Coast Electrical Equipment Company has a large inventory of AC squirrel cage, AC slip ring, AC synchronous, and AC vertical motors. All AC electric motors offered by East Coast Electrical Equipment Company are available at competitive pricing. Additionally, electric motor services such as redesign and remanufacture are also offered at competitive pricing.
Those wishing to browse through the entire AC electric motor inventory can do so within the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website, EastCoastMotor.com. For electric motor quotes or more information regarding any electric motor solution, call 888-560-8122 or use the contact form found on the East Coast Electrical Equipment Company website.
About East Coast Electrical Equipment Company:
Since 1968 East Coast Electrical Company has been providing its clients across the globe with high quality new, rebuilt, remanufactured, and used electric motors and controls. With the largest inventory of electric motors in the world, we can supply any organization with the precise motor needed at the most competitive price possible. Boasting over 130 years of industry experience, our sales engineers along with our electrical and design engineers are available to properly address and solve the needs of our clients. For more information regarding the 100 to 20,000 HP AC electric motors in wound rotor, squirrel cage, synchronous, vertical, and DC we have available or other electric motor solutions we offer, simply browse through http://eastcoastmotor.com or call us today at 888-560-8122.
Contact
EastCoastMotor.com
***@marketreachseo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse