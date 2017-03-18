 
Local Mother Living With Ms Announces Prayer Beads Extension To Etsy Shop

Not Even Multiple Sclerosis Can Keep This Working Mother From Living Her Dream and Running Her Own Business
 
 
Seamlessly Blending Your Forgotten Treasures and Handmade Keepsakes
Seamlessly Blending Your Forgotten Treasures and Handmade Keepsakes
 
DUMFRIES, Va. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Montclair, VA – Adele Boese, a local full-time working mother persevering every single day to manage her Etsy shop, DerBayz Vintage, while living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), this week announced she has added prayer beads, and other beaded jewelry, component to her shop because it helps her deal with the tremors that come with living with MS.

Having been diagnosed with MS in 1996, Boese struggled for a long time to accept her condition and venture out into the public eye. To pass the time, she began perusing the vintage items and collectibles on eBay for starting her own personal antique book collection. One day, a vintage book, The Adventures of Uncle Wiggly Longears, was available to Adele on eBay, but the owner refused to ship the delicate item. She was inspired to overcome her fears and go out into the public to retrieve the collectible. That was when she truly discovered her passion for vintage collectibles.

"It wasn't only books that I found – it was silver, bells, figurines, crystal, and so much more," said Boese. "But, like everything, most items began to age and lose their luster, which is what gave me the idea to open my very own Antique and Vintage Etsy shop for sharing these incredible items with people worldwide as they came into my possession. Today, I am excited to announce I have added prayer beads and other beaded items to my proud collection."

DerBayz Vintage specializes in unique Vintage and Antiques finds. Recently, Boese added prayer beads to the inventory as she had a dream one night to make a rosary for her daughter who was moving away to Colorado. Since then, the prayer beads have become a therapeutic outlet for Boese to make, while also helping her to control the tremors that come with MS.

Today, items like Vintage California Pottery pieces, Unicorn Aluminum Metal Etching pieces, Silver Remembrance Place Settings, Vintage Griffin Shinemaster Oak Shoes, and more can be found at DerBayz Vintage. The store has 459 items for sale presently.

"We've expanded DerBayz Vintage to now host handmade rosaries, prayer bracelets for moms, and other kinds of religious jewelry for consumers worldwide," said Boese. "These beads bring me the peace of mind I want others to experience while wearing them. It's amazing the kind of joy we can share with others with just the simple setup for an Etsy shop."

Boese plans to continue collecting and selling Antiques and Vintage items on her Etsy store.

For more information on DerBayz Vintage, visit: https://www.etsy.com/shop/DerBayzVintage

Adele Boese
***@gmail.com
