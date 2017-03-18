News By Tag
BGCOP Appoints Four New Members to its Board of Directors
"These four individuals come from very different work backgrounds, that adds to the wide-ranging depth of experience we have on our board," said Erin Antrim, Chief Executive Officer, BGCOP. "We are very excited to have Alison, Mike, Evan and Cynthia on our board. They are diverse, yet share a common passion toward helping their community and its youth."
Norris is the founder of Norris Consulting Services. She has more than 25 years' experience in sales, marketing, management and business development in the high-tech industry. She worked for market leaders including Apple, Adobe and Barracuda Networks. She has a passion for giving back to the community and has been a board member for other organizations including Special Olympics, Lung Cancer Foundation of America and the Irvine Animal Care Center.
Vasalos serves as the vice president of finance at CBC Federal Credit Union. Prior to this, he worked in public accounting, providing audit and corporate tax services. Vasalos received his bachelor's degree in Accounting & Corporate Finance from St. John Fisher College and has earned a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and Certified Public Accounting license.
Scott is a branch manager at Union Bank in Port Hueneme. A native of Ventura County, Scott is also a former Club member, who grew up attending the Ventura Boys & Girls Club. He has served on several boards, including the American Heart Association, United Way and Relay for Life.
Dr. Azari is the president at Oxnard College. Prior to this position, she served as the Interim President at Fresno City College. Dr. Azari earned an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Seattle University in Washington and Master's degrees in both Industrial Relations and in Education Administration from West Virginia University, West Virginia. She has previously served on the Pennsylvania Governor's Commission on Training America's Teachers, board for United Way and Girls Scouts of America.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is a nonprofit 501© (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 12 public school program sites, 1 club site in Nyeland Acres, 1 site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20.00 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually.
