Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a turn-key instrument sales and rental business
There was an opportunity to sell new and used instruments to clients and offer clients the option to trade in their instruments as the Seller recognized a trend in musicians wanting to trade up for better instruments. Now, the Business has developed relationships with manufacturers and carries high-end new instruments. Additionally, the Business will refurbish used instruments and re-sell them with a wide margin.
The Business has a heavy repeat customer base which results in recurring revenues. The Company employs highly trained certified technicians and degreed musicians as sales people. Currently, the Seller is minimally involved in the Business. A new owner would be able to grow the Business by boosting marketing and by adding additional product lines.
Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
www.sunacquisitions.com
Phone: 773-243-1603
Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
