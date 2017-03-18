News By Tag
Like A Pro Adds Driver Depth with IndyCar Racer Conor Daly, joining James Hinchcliffe and Sage Karam
Just yesterday, Conor Daly announced he had received the call to participate in the new season of American Ninja Warrior on NBC. He will be in San Antonio this weekend for a regional qualifying event, following in the steps of other IndyCar drivers who've been on the show including Daly's longtime friend and racing rival Josef Newgarden, and Tony Kanaan.
Being on Like A Pro gives Conor Daly and other professional athletes an opportunity to highlight the things that matter most to them personally. Daly has posted candid videos and stories about the challenges of having Type 1 Diabetes (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
