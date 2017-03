Like A Pro Adds Driver Depth with IndyCar Racer Conor Daly, joining James Hinchcliffe and Sage Karam

Conor Daly, IndyCar Racer

-- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com)announced the signing of another IndyCar Racer this week. Conor Daly, the son of former Formula One racer and commentator Derek Daly, now has a profile on Like A Pro giving fans better access to unique stories and content. Daly came up through karting and won the World Karting Association Grand Nationals in 2006. He currently drives the Number 4 Indy Car for AJ Foyt Enterprises.Just yesterday, Conor Daly announced he had received the call to participate in the new season of American Ninja Warrior on NBC. He will be in San Antonio this weekend for a regional qualifying event, following in the steps of other IndyCar drivers who've been on the show including Daly's longtime friend and racing rival Josef Newgarden, and Tony Kanaan.Being on Like A Pro gives Conor Daly and other professional athletes an opportunity to highlight the things that matter most to them personally. Daly has posted candid videos and stories about the challenges of having Type 1 Diabetes ( http://bit.ly/ 2nQnUT6 ) as well as causes he cares about. Like A Pro also gives him the ability to identify specific gear, apparel and other products he uses and endorses, like his favorite Adidas ( http://bit.ly/ 2nwd2sn ) running shoes and nutritional supplements.: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.