Vintage Fabric Studio's Grand Opening Happening 3/28/2017

All the vintage fabric goodness you want. Discover vintage sheet custom color fat quarter bundles, die-cut charm packs and sewing kits for vintage fabric lovers everywhere.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Re-purpose with a Purpose: Vintage Fabric Studio's mission is to get beautiful vintage textiles into the hands of quilters, sewers, and crafters before they enter the landfill. In our shop, you will discover Kelly's custom color fat quarter bundles, die-cut charm square packs, and sewing kits for vintage fabric lovers everywhere.

Our signature line of Custom Color Fat Quarter Bundles are selected to have a mix of prints, hues, and scale to make  your next project  an adorable success. Bundles come in 4 color ways including warm, cool, rainbow, and low volume. Prices start at $15 for a package of 5 fat quarters and are sold in increasing increments of 5.

Charm Packs begin with an accurate cut, thanks to the Accuquilt Studio 2 professional grade fabric cutter we use for each 5" square. Charm packs are available in 4 color-ways; warm, cool, rainbow,and low volume. Prices start at $7 for 25 charms and are sold in 25 square increments.

For the busy crafter who wants to get started quickly on that next project,655 we offer an exclusive line of sewing kits designed with a modern life in mind. Kits include all the materials needed to complete one project and a pattern to use over and over again. Our first offering is the Pretty Pincushion Kit at $12. New kits will be added quarterly.

My name is Kelly Cole and I am the creator of the https://vintagefabricstudio.com/  My skills as an experienced quilter and seamstress, along with my love of all things vintage, have come together to bring the fabric community the ultimate source of vintage textiles packaged for the modern sewer and crafter. When I am not using my vintage thrift-store ninja powers, I love to be with my two young boys, tend to the vegetable garden and get into shenanigans with my husband of 13 years; and of course just sew.

Kelly Cole
Vintage Fabric Studio
***@vintagefabricstudio.com
