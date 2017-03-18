News By Tag
L-Tron Announces Law Enforcement License Scanner Promotions
The 4910LR DL Reader captures barcode information on driver's licenses and registrations so officers can easily populate form fields and reports in seconds. Purpose-built for electronic ticketing (eCitation) and incident & accident reporting, the 4910LR allows officers to drastically improve efficiency and accuracy.
Top features of the 4910LR include:
· Convenience
Easily stored in squad cars with familiar mic-style form factor.
· Performance
Fast scanning in all lighting conditions (including the dark!).
· Speed
Read a driver's license barcode instantly with a push of a button.
· Efficiency
Eliminate repetitive manual handwritten and keyboarding errors
· Safety
Officers spend less time on the side of the road and more time on patrol.
The 4910LR is certified by over 40 independent software vendors and can be configured to work with public e-citation and accident reporting software applications, including TraCS, MOVE, eCWS, KYOPS, SECTOR, eTicket and E-TIX.
"We have used these scanners for many years and they are one of the best units we've ever used, not once have we had any issue. I would recommend these to anyone."
- Schenectady County
Specializing in hardware for today's squad car, L-Tron's solutions have been implemented in thousands of municipalities across 40+ states over the last 14+ years.
