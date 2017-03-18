Country(s)
Prof Chris Imafidon leads Oxford to host African King, Ooni of Ife and other royals to a historic lecture
Oxford Univesity leaders, scholars and students heard a historic lecture by the African, Ooni of Ife, after an introduction by world renowned, Professor Chris Imafidon. The Royal's lecture was standing room-only attracted other monarchs and to be beamed across the world from St Antony's College Hall, of the University of Oxford.
Professor Chris Imafidon, described by Fox News as "Adviser to Presidents, Governments, Monarchs and Leaders" - said that "Universities usually teach students History from the pages of textbook, but today all of us are expereincing history. We have a living, monarch in the flesh" Prof Imafidon then welcomed the Monarch, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, and other royals on a historic visit to Oxford University (St Antony's College Hall). Adding "All of us here, professors, scholars and students of different races and backgrounds are gathering in the presence of the highest number of African kings, with full traditional regalia; special white gown, exquisite traditional beads and silver crown, along with a giant African umbrella Let me on behalf of the entire university community express our profound gratitude for taking time out of your engagements with Her Majesty, the Queen of England to visit us in Oxford"
His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, said to the standing room-only crowd that "It was a delight to visit Oxford and the Museum of natural history to see ancient artifacts. I greet you all with peace and appeal for unity among people of African and Caucasian descent" He expressed his passion for youth development and the role played by education. later, on hearing the news of the London terrorist attack, the Ooni commiserated with British people, expressed condolence to the families of the dead and condemned the attack.
Earlier, the Ooni, the world leaders, and Professor Chris Imafidon were among the dignitaries invited by HM Queen to Westminster Abbey as part of commonwealth celebrations.
