Refer.com Inc. Launches New Social Referral Marketing Platform

-- This week, Refer.com Inc., a SaaS sales enablement technology firm specializing in referral marketing solutions for professionals, enterprises, and business owners, released a new and powerful one-of-a-kind social referral tool for their worldwide clients.On a mission to make referral marketing easier, more effective, and systematic, Refer.com has developed a new social engagement platform. This new tool brings together elements from each part of the Refer.com software into a single social dashboard. By combining a social activity feed, one-click personal marketing tools, and easy to implement referral generating activity reminders, clients can easily build highly engaged relationships, team up with other respected professionals, and easily promote themselves into all of their social and contact networks.Of the company's recent update, Refer.com CEO Tom Gay, said, "our focus here is to deliver a dynamic, interactive information tool that enables our users to focus on building relationships that are at the heart of gaining an abundant flow of new referred opportunities. We're bringing 'high touch back together with high tech'. While looking like many social media platforms, Refer now puts everything a user needs to build and manage real personal referring relationships right at their fingertips. Our clients today typically get 10-15 new referrals every month with our current platform… this will now make it even easier and more productive."Within the Social Referral Marketing Platform, a user can:· Reach out into their social media networks like Facebook and Twitter to communicate their credentials, gain testimonials, and referrals. They can turn promising but still cold leads coming from sources like LinkedIn into warm sales prospects.· Create and manage a trusted referral team of like focused professionals to enable working together—giving and receiving referrals and introductions to each other.· Never lose sight of a key relationship and always see who they should be "in touch with," review their social media activities, and easily personalize every contact based on the individual interests of their key contacts to grow trust and build referrals.is a privately held company founded in 2014, and has pioneered the use of technology to return personal relationship marketing to the growing sales enablement marketplace. Refer has rapidly expanded to serve clients in over 60 countries and was recently recognized as a 2016 Sales Enablement Technology award winner by Top Sales World Magazine.