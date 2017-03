Beatitudes Album Preorder Begins, Features Instant Downloads By Stu Garrard, Amy Grant, More

Garrard/John Mark McMillan's "Heaven Is Around Us" Was Inspired By Today's "Meek"; The Beatitudes Project - A Recording, Book, Film Releasing in April - Serves As Reset Button In A World Plagued With Violence, Division

-- Preorders begin today for, a full-length album featuring top recording artists, leaders in their respective genres of Christian/Worship music and releasing from Stugiology Music April 21 with management, marketing and distribution through The Fuel Music. Available now for immediate download with each preorder of the album from iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/album/beatitudes/id1217437926?at=1l3voFY&app=itunes)® are "Morning Light" by award winning guitarist, songwriter and author(Stu G) and six-time Grammy Award winning and Platinum-selling recording artistand "Heaven Is Around Us" by Garrard and acclaimed singer-songwriterThese songs and thealbum is part of#TheBeatitudesProject (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/thebeatitudesproject?source=feed_text&story_id=10155266974556454)), which is also a book,(https://www.amazon.com/Words-Hill-Invitation-Stu-Garrard/dp/1631465988)from NavPress releasing in April, and a documentary film, https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=MOMKhA0GMl0 ), currently in production. The project is meant to be a reset button in a world plagued with violence and division.Garrard and McMillan's "Heaven Is Around Us" was inspired by today's meek - the marginalized, the displaced and people Garrard describes as "those we see as the other." A lyric video of the song can be seen/heard now on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=HjaYiOO4d3M&feature= y... )."When Stu approached me aboutI was stoked," remembers McMillan, who later connected with Stu to write "Heaven Is Around Us" together in his hometown of Charlotte, NC. "The song started to form about the meek and this idea that the things that are blessed are not always what we think are blessed…. I think Jesus is speaking to the idea that what we consider successful and what He considers successful are not the same thing.""These upside-down Jesus announcements on a hillside by the Sea of Galilee in Matthew 5 (https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+5) where Jews, Greeks, Romans and people of all ethnicities were gathered are a reminder that there is another way," says Garrard, who has spent 15-years excavating these "blessings at the bottom of life" and authoring the upcoming book,Stories of the meek are featured in chapter three of the book, "Meek: When Presence Is Ignored," and includes those of, a young, African American, married mother of two daughters working for racial equality and,a member of the Choctaw tribe of Oklahoma who started The Red Road (http://www.theredroad.org/), a nonprofit that helps other organizations connect to Native Americans and educates people on the lives of Native Americans."Hundreds of years of oppression, marginalization, being used, being ignored, and not having a voice is what being meek looks like for many Native Americans and African Americans," writes Garrard in his book. "The Beatitudes announce that these people matter—their culture, their history, their centuries of pain matter."The "meek" chapter also shares the story of, a member of the Islamic Center of Nashville who became "the other" post 911, and, an immigrant from Syria and World Relief employee who is working to help settle refugees in Nashville."In Syria alone, 22 million people have been uprooted and displaced by the war. Over 300,000 have been killed," writes Garrard as these numbers continue to climb. The UNHCR's latest figures (http://www.unhcr.org/pages/49e486a76.html)reveals the crisis as families are escaping across borders, fleeing the bombs and bullets that have devastated their homes.Two additional songs on thealbum inspired by these stories of meekness are "I Will Be Your Home" by Garrard and singer, songwriter and daughter of a Syrian refugeeand "Let My Dreams Fly" by Garrard and formercontestantAlong with Grant, Garrard, McMillan, Assad and Bass, featured on thealbum areand. Collectively, these artists have sold more than 62 million records, won 11 Grammy, 90 Dove Awards and amassed dozens of hit songs and millions of followers on social media.The Beatitudes Project is meant to reveal a wide world of connected stories: real people from all faiths and walks of life who embody mercy, poverty, meekness, the hungry and thirsty, the peacemakers, the mourners, and the pure in heart—as seen, heard and experienced through a 21st century lens.Watch for more information onsoon, including how Garrard/Grant's "Morning Light" was inspired by remarkable true stories of mercy, news of a launch event next month, and more.Stugiology Music is a record label formed by Stu Garrard, who is perhaps best-known as the guitarist / songwriter for the RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning British band Delirious?. He is also a founding member of One Sonic Society (although no longer with the band) and recorded and released his first solo project in 2013,. When not touring with Michael W. Smith or adding his sonic paint to Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Meredith Andrews, All Sons & Daughters, Amy Grant and many others' recordings, Garrard is writing, recording, speaking, leading worship and working with JHS (https://www.jhspedals.com/)on a custom line of guitar pedals. He lives in Nashville with his wife Karen. For all the latest Stu Garrard news and tour information, go to www.stugworld.com.