Fusia Dance Center, Kicks off 2017 with a new direction, location, and "Mavericks of Dance"

Fusia Dance Center, Kicks off 2017 with a New direction, location, and production "Mavericks of Dance"
The new home will also include many new programs for its families including a daytime children's program, IN2YOUARTS, which will be run by returning instructor Adriana Stigliano-Beers. Various classes will include acrobatics arts, music together, ballet, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary, hip hop, musical theater, acting & voice and lots lots more! Parents will have the opportunity to take part in Fusia's fitness classes while waiting for students to finish class. It is a full rounded program where all ages can take part in our classes! There is something for everyone! Don't miss our grand opening during the summer of 2017!
Fusia's 2017 calendar is already full of events including the charitable "Relay for Life" 6/17, and "Shawnee Riverfest VI" 7/8 and 7/9. Fusia's other shows include Pirouettes in the Park 4/22, Fusia Dance Co. Recital Dancefest 2017 "Light The Way" 5/20 5/21, a Hershey Park Performance 6/3. A Winter Musical ,and Winter Ballet is also in the works.
Fusia Dance Company will launch its new direction with its ninth annual company concert, "Mavericks of Dance". This impressive production is inspired by the works of Bob Fosse, Alvin Ailey, Murray Louis, Fred Astaire, and many other great men of the arts. This show will also feature special performances by Fusia's Professional Dance Company Drye/Marinao Dance, and The X- Cel Performance Team. Choreographers for this production include Lora Allen, Joseph Ambrosia, Leigha Adduci, Company Director- Bridget Catalnia, Jamie Drye, Emma Elliott, Chech Hsiung, Nicole Guzman, Brielle Johnson, Lashawn Jones, Artistic Director- Francesca Marinaro, Kristin Ranke, Emily Marsall, Susan Steinman, and Angeline Wolf. To learn more about Fusia Dance Company visit www.fusiadance.org
Who: General Public and Press
What: "Mavericks of Dance" by Fusia Dance Company
Where: Notre Dame Theater
60 Spangenburg Ave
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
When: Sunday April 4th, 2017 4:00 pm
Contact for tickets and information:
Contact
CILA llc Management
***@gmail.com
