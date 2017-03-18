Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes E-Tradement Inc. as a New Gold Member

 
DORAL, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes E-Tradement Inc as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as E-Tradement Inc will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to E-Tradement Inc!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About E-Tradement Inc

In order to optimize the approach to the customers, brands should identify who are their market segments to develop for each one the right content format: clear, concrete, and appealing.

Today knowledge comes from everywhere. All of us are constantly feeding our knowledge from each format, well, a humongous rivers of data comes to us sometimes with a lot of waste, that we don't need.

For that reason, today is vital understand the real customers to approach them in the best way, natural, organic. Avoiding waste resources, time and money. Giving the right content, in the right moment, to the right people, with the correct speech (style).

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact E-Tradement Inc

nestortamayo@etradement.com
www.etradement.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:E-Tradement Inc, Doral Chamber Of Commerce
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share