7 Ways to Improve SEO to Increase Brand Visibility
Large brands have the luxury of instant brand recognition to drive their online visibility specifically when it comes to search engines.
1. Define your brand position and identity.
While this doesn't directly relate to practically improving SEO, this is an essential step to take before you can hope to make effective SEO updates. You have to understand exactly who you are and the audience to which you cater. It terms of SEO, it's better to have a narrow and niche idea of your brand instead of trying to be all things to all people. Find the area in your industry in which you can excel and focus your efforts accordingly.
2. Do your research.
You can't just jump in and start inputting keywords to improve SEO although we all wish it was that easy. It is vital that you understand how your audience uses potential keywords, content, and landing pages in order to be successful. On top of that, do some research in to what you competitors are doing in terms of SEO. If you have a better understanding of their methods, you can construct your SEO plan accordingly.
3. Create keywords for the parts of the sales cycle.
All keywords are not created equal. Think of how you start your research into purchasing a product or service. You will search with different terms depending on whether you're just trying to learn about something versus making your final decision to purchase. That's why it's important to optimize your web pages for the different parts of the sales cycle. This way your results will pop up throughout that buyer's sales journey rather than just one step along the way.
4. Build links
A practical way to boost your SEO and thereby your brand's visibility is to work on building links that point back to your website. This takes time, but if you start now you can build relationships that lead to quality back links. Start by contributing guest posts to thought leadership sites that relate to your industry. Continue to engage in these websites through comments and posts to build confidence in your knowledge. You can also peruse these websites for broken links and offer your own content as a replacement.
5. Promote your content
Blogs still reign as one of the most effective ways to push your content out into the internet. Make sure that it is relevant to that niche audience you have identified but also search engine friendly. Plus you want this content to be quality information that others might want to reference thereby adding to your back link profile. Continue to promote this content via social media and any other avenues in which others can find it.
6. Diversify your content
Creating a wide variety of content types can contribute positively to your SEO and increase the opportunity for your audience to find you on the internet if you're in places where your competitors are not. This can include video marketing and creating infographics, but it also means making sure that your images are engaging and have the relevant tags to improve SEO.
7. Refine your local SEO
If you are a brick and mortar business, one vital but often overlooked aspect of SEO is making sure that your local information is correct across the internet. You would be surprised at how many websites might have incorrect data regarding your business. Spend time making sure that it is all correct, and you'll reap the benefits in the long run.
