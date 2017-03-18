News By Tag
AtmosFX Launches Hoppy Easter Digital Decoration for the Home
Meet Hoppy The Digital Easter Bunny: A Magical New Way To Celebrate Spring
Hoppy the Easter Bunny is a high-spirited computer animated rabbit who's getting ready for the Spring season, planting flowers, decorating eggs, and performing magic tricks. Bringing Hoppy Easter into your home is easy. The animated decorations can be purchased and downloaded from AtmosFX's website, and then projected onto walls, windows, and more. Hoppy can also be played on any screen to brighten up parties, family gatherings, and more.
"The Easter Bunny is a big part of springtime and we wanted to give people a fun new way to decorate their homes," says Peter Reichert, AtmosFX Co-Founder. "Hoppy was a lot of fun to animate and bring to life, and we hope he will have a special place on the windows, walls, and screens of digital decorators for years to come."
"At AtmosFX, we're in the business of making events in people's lives even more magical," says Reichert. "Our company started with high quality Halloween decorations. Today we have hundreds of scenes across more than 20 titles. It's not just zombies anymore; it's funny witches, a cheery Santa, football players, Valentine's Day, and more. Our goal is to eventually have an AtmosFX scene and story for every major celebration."
Hoppy Easter Details and Specs:
• Hoppy Easter is a loopable HD digital download (1080p) exclusively for purchase at the AtmosFX.com online store.
• Pricing: Individual digital download scenes of Hoppy Easter retail for $7.99, and the complete collection (all 3 downloads) retail for $19.99.
• Use for Window Scenes: Captivate and entertain your family, friends and neighbors by displaying entertaining scenes in your windows.
• Walls: Project Hoppy onto any flat, light-colored surface to make your space come alive with springtime.
• Use with Hollusion Material: Create the illusion of characters that hover in mid-air in your doorway, archway or yard.
• Use for TV/Monitor: Transform your TV or monitor into a simple, eye-catching decoration for parties and entertaining.
AtmosFX is the oldest, fastest-growing digital decorating company in the world. After AtmosFX's 2017 release of Football Fanfare Game Day, and My Valentine, Hoppy Easter is the newest animated digital decoration from the company that's been delivering amusement-quality animations to people's homes since 2008.
To purchase Hoppy Easter digital decorations, visit https://atmosfx.com.
About AtmosFX
AtmosFX is a digital decorating company that helps people customize their homes for holidays and celebrations with fun and entertaining animated characters and stories. From a crafty, yet clumsy witch, to Santa himself, zombies, a winter wonderland, and more, AtmosFX offers a variety of beautifully animated, amusement-park-
AtmosFX was founded in 2008 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV Producer, and Pete Williams, an animator, and show creator. Both were inspired by high-end video installations they had produced for amusement parks and museums. Today, AtmosFX is the fastest growing digital home decorating company with customers in more than 100 countries around the world. There are currently 23 AtmosFX Digital Decorations on the market, as well as additional peripheral products. For more information about AtmosFX, visit www.atmosfx.com
Contact
Jennifer Jacobson
***@atmosfx.com
