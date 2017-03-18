 
News By Tag
* Politics
* Trump
* White House
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Swampy Awards Creators Announce Newly Created Award

Beltway's Most Epic Bromance to Honor the Greatest Friendships in Politics
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Politics
Trump
White House

Industry:
Government

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- BitterDC, the loose affiliation of political consultants, strategists, trolls, and wonks that created the Swampy Awards, announces the creation of it's newest award for 2017: Beltway's Most Epic Bromance.

Cofounder and spokesperson Julie Germany said, "So basically what happened was last week before I went on vacation we all read an article about how Congressmen Will Hurd and Beto O'Rourke went on this bipartisan road trip together. And that made us think of Obama and Biden's epic Beltway bromance. And that made us happy. Every politico deserves that kind of love and devotion. There should be an award that celebrates it. So we made one, but we waited until I got back from vacation and answered all my emails first."

The description of the Beltway's Most Epic Bromance quotes directly from the philosopher Plato, who once said "Many men are loved by their enemies, and hated by their friends, and are the friends of their enemies, and the enemies of their friends."

Brad Tidwell, founder of political web development firm Infrared Productions (http://infraredproductions.com) and developer of BitterDC.com said "Sweet! We can definitely make some fun memes out of this."

You can vote for your favorite "bad bromance" at this link (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1mC35QfNzuGL93...), or visit BitterDC.com/#voteto nominate your picks today.

The Swampy Awards were founded in 2017 by a group of political hacks and are designed to cross partisan lines and celebrate what we do best: make noise, promote stuff, and get attention.

Award categories include:

• Most Popular by Host Committee Votes
• Lifetime Achievement Award in Internet Trolling
• The Top DC Advocacy Campaigns Nobody Cared About
• All-Around Sexiest Beltway Beasts
• 30 Over 30 Who Never Changed the World But Still Have Time
• Most Wonderfully Shameless Self Promoters
• DC's Most Likely to Nominate Themselves for An Award (Self-nominations only)
• Most Arrogant, Colorful LinkedIn Profile Artists
• Most Valuable P(l)ayer Award
• The Most Lovable Nerds in Politics
• Best Asshole Whisperer
• Most Adored Political Blogger/Reporter
• The Swamp Rat Award for Most Egregious Displays of Success on Social Media
• World's Greatest Humble Bragger in Politics
• Beltway's Most Epic Bromance

Swampy Award nominations are open to the public. The awards will be announced on May 6, 2017.

More information about the Swampy Awards can be found at http://bitterdc.com.
End
Source:BitterDC
Email:***@bitterdc.com
Posted By:***@bitterdc.com Email Verified
Tags:Politics, Trump, White House
Industry:Government
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BitterDC's Swampy Awards PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share