CaseyGerry's Gayle Blatt Appointed to Steering Committee Overseeing Litigation Against Yahoo! Inc

Technology Giant Faces Litigation Arising from Multiple Massive Data Breaches

Contact

Sydnie Moore

***@gmail.com Sydnie Moore

End

-- Following a recent appointment by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California, Gayle Blatt – a partner with San Diego-based CaseyGerry and head of its complex litigation practice group – is now serving on the plaintiffs' executive committee overseeing class action litigation related to the data breaches revealed by Yahoo Inc. in late 2016. Blatt is the only California attorney to serve on the committee.The litigation stems from several security breaches at Yahoo that occurred in 2013 and 2014 but were only disclosed publicly years after the fact. In September 2016, Yahoo revealed the then-largest data breach, affecting approximately half a billion users, which had occurred in 2014. In December 2016, Yahoo announced it had eclipsed its own record, revealing a 2013 breach that had affected one billion user accounts.Blatt works alongside chair John Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan in Tampa, Ariana Tadler of New York-based Milberg LLP, Stuart Davidson of Robbins Gellar Rudman & Dowd LLP in Boca Raton and Karen Riebel of Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP's Minneapolis office to oversee the data breach litigation.According to CaseyGerry's managing partner David S. Casey, Jr., this appointment marks a tremendous achievement for both Blatt and the firm. "This most recent appointment is a testament to the respect Gayle has achieved among her peers on a national level, and marks another MDL leadership appointment for CaseyGerry in cases of national and historical significance,"he said. CaseyGerry attorneys are also currently serving on the plaintiffs' steering committee overseeing the NFL head injury class action and the plaintiffs' steering committee in the Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" MDL.In 2011, Blatt was appointed plaintiffs' liaison counsel by the United States District Court for the Southern District of California in the multidistrict litigation In re: Sony Gaming Networks and Customer Data Breach Security Litigation.She concentrates her practice on class action, pharmaceutical, medical device, data privacy and serious personal injury cases and joined CaseyGerry more than 30 years ago, handling an increasingly wide range of high profile cases.About CaseyGerryCelebrating its 70th anniversary this year, CaseyGerry was established in 1947 and is the longest-standing plaintiffs' law firm in San Diego. The firm's 19 attorneys practice in numerous areas, including serious personal injury, product liability, aviation, pharmaceutical, mass tort, data privacy, and class action litigation. Headquartered at 110 Laurel St. in the Banker's Hill neighborhood of San Diego, the firm also has an office in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. For more information, visit www.caseygerry.com. Cas