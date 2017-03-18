News By Tag
Kadrolsha Ona Carole To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell On Wednesday March 29th, 2017
Queen of the Paranormal Kardrolsha Ona Carole will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 29th, 2017.
Kadrolsha Ona Carole has made comic book history by becoming the first person to be a comic book Super Hero doing what she does in real life. She is featured in a comic series called "The Haunted Tales of Bachelor's Grove published by Silver Phoenix Entertainment that highlights her healing and paranormal work from real life. She is Queen of the Paranormal. Fighting evil, healing and championing for the weak. TV show, animation, movies to come.
"Pop Culture Icon, Author, Radio , TV personally, Humanitarian , Comic Book Super Hero &
5X Paranormal Awards Winner"
She has been featured on the cover of over 74 magazines for her paranormal ability and healings. Now she is making the covers of Newspapers and Magazine for her being part of comic book history. With that being said her rating on social media are sky rocking with her twitter account having 30,000 plus followers and her other social media sites followed suit.
Her work in energy healing people and animals from ailments is extraordinary. For example a gentleman using a wheel chair for 6 years now stands due to the healing Kadrolsha gave him. There are many more documented healings on her website.
On Monday Aug. 7th 2006 Kadrolsha with New Hampshire Magazine & Bob Boyd of Boyd Communications in tow, was the first to investigate The Mount Washington Hotel for a televised paranormal investigation both on Broadcast TV WNDS & Cablecasted on Comcast, Metrocast & Adelphia, 2 years before Ghost Hunters TAPS claimed they were the first to do so in 2008. KO's episode was aired the Month of Oct. 2006. New Hampshire Magazine release Oct. 2006.
The Mount Washington Hotel whole heartedly upholds Kadrolsha as being the first to do a televised paranormal investigation. The Mount Washington Hotel has included Kadrolsha in the Hotels History and has educated the staff to this fact. When you visit the Mount Washington Hotel for a visit or ghost hunt you will get to know Kadrolsha's contribution to the history of this Grand Hotel. Kadrolsha thanks the Mount Washington Hotel for its love and support and especially its educational program regarding the staff and Hotel's history.
Kadrolsha is going to be in a Celebrity Publication by Gary G Watson. Gary is a Celebrity Historian & has taken pictures of influential people world wide. IE. Mother Teresa, Presidents, World Dignitaries, & Hollywood's top A Rated Stars such as Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, & many more over his 50 year career. To be included in his Historical Documentation Celebrity Publication as a top rated Star is an honor & dream come true for KO.
Kadrolsha Ona Carole is a part of Motion Picture History with her participation on the directors cut in the 40th Anniversary of the Exorcist DVD on Blue Ray released Oct. 2013. Queen of The Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona Carole starred as CC in over 85 CC The Huntress Paranormal Adventure Episodes for broadcast TV and Cable TV, bringing forth ground breaking techniques in the paranormal with spirit communication and energy healing of the spirits. Over 40 years' experience in healing all persons of all religious backgrounds, plants and animals suffering from ailments. She has also played a cameo role in Toxic Tutu. Making her the first paranormal celebrity to play them self in a Classic Horror motion picture. Other movies and credits can be found on her IMBD page.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Kadrolsha Ona Carole, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Kadrolsha Ona Carole on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 29th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
