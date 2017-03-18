Statement from ProtectSeniors.Org President James Casey on the American Health Care Act

Contact

-- "This bill is an attack on hard working Americans, retirees and seniors in favor of tax cuts for large corporations and wealthy individuals. As one of the nation's leading retiree advocacy organizations, we urge Congress to stand up for older Americans by voting down this harmful legislation. We cannot stand by and watch our elected leaders create a new national medical system that balances the cost of healthcare on the backs of older Americans.We are a block of voters leaders can count on to reliably come out every single Election Day. If you stand with us, we will stand with you and we will remember how you voted on the future of our healthcare protections come 2018.If the Affordable Care Act is to be fixed, then improvements need to be made in a way that provides better coverage and strengthens protections for older and working Americans. Congress ought to go back to the drawing board and come up with a plan that improves our health care, protects retirees and covers more Americans, not another giveaway to the wealthy and the insurance, pharma and medical industry CEOs."