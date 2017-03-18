News By Tag
Statement from ProtectSeniors.Org President James Casey on the American Health Care Act
We are a block of voters leaders can count on to reliably come out every single Election Day. If you stand with us, we will stand with you and we will remember how you voted on the future of our healthcare protections come 2018.
If the Affordable Care Act is to be fixed, then improvements need to be made in a way that provides better coverage and strengthens protections for older and working Americans. Congress ought to go back to the drawing board and come up with a plan that improves our health care, protects retirees and covers more Americans, not another giveaway to the wealthy and the insurance, pharma and medical industry CEOs."
ProtectSeniors.Org (http://www.protectseniors.org) is one of the largest national retiree organizations speaking up for the interests of retirees from across 392 different companies; 45 labor union locals; 98 municipal, state and federal retiree groups and 16 national associations.
