Hardenbergh Insurance Group Named One of the Top Workplaces in 2017
"We are honored to be named one of the "Top Workplaces" in the Philadelphia region for the first time." Said Jon Sharp, Chief Executive Officer of Hardenbergh Insurance Group. "Insurance is a face paced industry, but we have developed a unique culture that has enabled us to quickly adapt our services to satisfy our customers. Our culture of mutual respect, teamwork, and hard work means that we celebrate our accomplishments together. This award will be shared with everyone in our firm."
Workplacedynamics survey measures four metrics: The Basics, Leader, OrgHealth, and Engagement. This year's results highlight Hardenbergh Insurance Group's employee satisfaction in a number of areas, including:
1. Alignment
2. Effectiveness
3. Connection
4. Helpfulness of Executive Team
For more information, please use this link: http://www.philly.com/
###
For over 60 years, Hardenbergh has been Insuring Bright Futures and Building Lasting Relationships in the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Region. HIG achieves this by delivering customized risk management solutions that protect your family's and business' needs. The company's headquarters are located in Marlton, NJ with three additional locations located in Philadelphia, PA, Gibbstown,NJ, and Mount Holly, NJ. Hardenbergh Insurance Group is a third generation family owned and operated business. For more information please visit hig.net.
