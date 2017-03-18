 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Hardenbergh Insurance Group Named One of the Top Workplaces in 2017

 
 
MARLTON, N.J. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hardenbergh Insurance Group, South Jersey's leading provider of customized risk management solutions, has  announced it has been named one of the "Top Workplaces" in the Philadelphia region by Workplacedynamics (posted by Philly.com) ranking 8th in 2017. This is the first time that Hardenbergh Insurance Group has received this recognition. To learn more about Hardenbergh's company culture and career opportunities, please visit the HIG website. www.hig.net

"We are honored to be named one of the "Top Workplaces" in the Philadelphia region for the first time." Said Jon Sharp, Chief Executive Officer of Hardenbergh Insurance Group. "Insurance is a face paced industry, but we have developed a unique culture that has enabled us to quickly adapt our services to satisfy our customers. Our culture of mutual respect, teamwork, and hard work means that we celebrate our accomplishments together. This award will be shared with everyone in our firm."

Workplacedynamics survey measures four metrics: The Basics, Leader, OrgHealth, and Engagement. This year's results highlight Hardenbergh Insurance Group's employee satisfaction in a number of areas, including:

1. Alignment

2. Effectiveness

3. Connection

4. Helpfulness of Executive Team

For more information, please use this link: http://www.philly.com/philly/business/workplaces/Top-Work...

###

For over 60 years, Hardenbergh has been Insuring Bright Futures and Building Lasting Relationships in the Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Region. HIG achieves this by delivering customized risk management solutions that protect your family's and business' needs. The company's headquarters are located in Marlton, NJ with three additional locations located in Philadelphia, PA, Gibbstown,NJ, and Mount Holly, NJ. Hardenbergh Insurance Group is a third generation family owned and operated business. For more information please visit hig.net.

