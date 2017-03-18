Country(s)
Chicago-Based Coach and Author Leslie Sann Wins International Excellence Body, Mind, Spirit Book Award®
"In addition to writing quality, The Body, Mind, Spirit Book Awards recognize international excellence in design, professionalism of presentation and promotional elements, and cohesion of mind, body, and spirit in their publications,"
LIFE HAPPENS draws on Sann's decades of professional coaching, as well as her own personal experiences. In each chapter, she shares powerful, practical tools to assist readers in shifting from victim to victorious when life does what it does. This book was written as an inspirational guide for anyone who wants to be resourceful, resilient and creative in the face of everyday challenges at work and at home.
"This is truly an unexpected joy," says Sann. "I am so grateful that my book has been acknowledged as inspirational by the Body Mind Spirit Book Award judges. My deepest wish is that this honor leads to greater readership, so what I share ends up touching more lives and inspiring positive, joyful transformation."
LIFE HAPPENS: What Are YOU Going to Do About It? has been endorsed by Steve Chandler, best-selling author of Time Warrior, and H. Ronald Hulnick, PhD, co-author of Loyalty To Your Soul: The Heart of Spiritual Psychology. Softcover and Kindle e-book versions are available at Amazon where the book has a 5-star rating.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
As the founder of educational coaching organization Living by Design, Leslie Sann, MA, LCPC, has served more than 25 years showing people how to live a joyful life by design rather than by default. Through her teaching, writing and coaching, she helps change the way her clients experience who they are and what they can do, empowering them into greater authenticity and expression of their gifts into their world. Leslie writes from the raw experience of her life, sharing practical, empowering tools she has used and found valuable in transforming her life, and have been useful in supporting her clients as well.For more information, visit www.living-bydesign.com.
ABOUT THE BMS AWARD
The inaugural International Excellence Body, Mind, Spirit Book Awards honor independently and self-published books that make a special contribution in such popular, growing fields as holistic healthcare, personal development, human consciousness, self-help and spirituality. This new contest was launched in 2016 by well-known book consultant Ellen Reid, who championed excellence in indie, self- and mainstream publishing for more than 15 years through author support, advocacy and the highly respected National Indie Excellence Awards and Beverly Hills Book Awards. For additional details and other award winners, visit www.bmsbookawards.com.
