Rapper Ace Freez releases new LP 'The Red Print'

-- The artist and producer of hip hop known as Ace Freez has released his latest full-length album, "The Red Print." The record contains 15 original Freez tracks plus an intro and closing for a total listening time of nearly an hour. It has been proudly published on the Strickly Digitz Entertainment independent music label. Aggressive, cleanly produced and highly narrative, "The Red Print" is the best work of urban poetry from Ace Freez yet.Toronto's Ace Freez makes his own way in the hip hop community by setting his style apart from that of others. He has cited his main influences as "East Coast, West Coast, and Down South." His delivery combines natural flow and true-to-life storytelling with colorful harmonies and back beats which make for a unique tone unlike that of most rappers on the mic today from any scene.This last is part of what Ace Freez intends to do with "The Red Print."Asked to describe the themes of his new record, Freez writes, "'The Red Print sends a message that it doesn't matter the person, or what part of the world. The real will always rise from any metropolitan to reveal nothing but the sour and harsh truth from the bottom to the top. The truth of the true, will always come to light. From one young person in the north to another person in the north, reaching out as a 6 culture [West Toronto] filled with a smooth, action-packed ride. From the streets to childhood experiences, to partying and to coming to an ongoing road of greatness."Ace Freez is Rasheed Sayed. Sayed began rapping in a childhood group, the Outlaw Fam, which he started with longtime friend, Tizzie. Sayed and Tizzie would freestyle battle regularly, a practice which would sharpen Freez up for what was to come. He began writing and recording his own EP albums under the name Big C.Now recording under the moniker, Ace Freez, the reason for his new title has been described as, "He's Freez because all his family and friends are kings, not above everybody. Freez came from having a really ice-cold style, and from having a lot of cold days and nights growing up in the north, and from being one of the most talented since he was 15.""The Red Print" by Ace Freez is available online worldwide from over 700 digital stores now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com