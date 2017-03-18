News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Financial Advisor John Roland Expands Team
Financial representative Daniel Studebaker joins financial planning business
"Dan is a highly skilled financial professional who brings more than five years of experience working with clients to help them plan for and achieve financial security," said John P. Roland, Wealth Management Advisor. "He is a trusted team member who embraces our values of authenticity, integrity and professionalism,"
Studebaker joins Roland and his team that includes: Jacob L. Roland, CLU® Director of Investment Operations; Colleen E. Castro, Director of Insurance Operations and Services; Elsa Medrano Garcia, Director of Operations; Lindsey Daehnke, Director of Marketing and Communications;
"By partnering with John and his team, I will be able to provide my clients with an even higher level of service, expertise and confidence they have come to expect from Northwestern Mutual," said Daniel J. Studebaker. "My clients will now have access to both John and me, with our combined expertise and a broader spectrum of solutions," he noted.
Roland started his career with Northwestern Mutual in 1998. Over the years he has built a successful comprehensive financial planning business partnering with top-level and credentialed financial professionals to provide clients with a broader depth of expertise and high-touch service.
A graduate of the University of Chicago, Roland's commitment to doing what is in his clients' best interest as well as his commitment to professional growth had led him to earn both the Certified Financial Planner® as well as the Chartered Life Underwriter® designations. He is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and Financial Planning Association (FPA®).
Studebaker has been with Northwestern Mutual since March 2012, working directly with clients as well as in a leadership role in the firm's internship program and helping develop younger Financial Representatives. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Wheaton College.
