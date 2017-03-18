 
News By Tag
* John Roland
* Dan Studebaker
* Chicago financial advisor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Financial Advisor John Roland Expands Team

Financial representative Daniel Studebaker joins financial planning business
 
 
Dan Studebaker and John Roland
Dan Studebaker and John Roland
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
John Roland
Dan Studebaker
Chicago financial advisor

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Partnerships

CHICAGO - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- John P. Roland, CLU®, CFP® knows a thing or two about building a team. In the past two years, the Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Wealth Management Advisor has grown his financial planning team from three to seven.  Most recently, he welcomed Daniel J. Studebaker as an Associate Financial Representative.

"Dan is a highly skilled financial professional who brings more than five years of experience working with clients to help them plan for and achieve financial security," said John P. Roland, Wealth Management Advisor.  "He is a trusted team member who embraces our values of authenticity, integrity and professionalism," he added.

Studebaker joins Roland and his team that includes: Jacob L. Roland, CLU® Director of Investment Operations; Colleen E. Castro, Director of Insurance Operations and Services; Elsa Medrano Garcia, Director of Operations; Lindsey Daehnke, Director of Marketing and Communications; and Natalie S. Vahary, Operations Associate.

"By partnering with John and his team, I will be able to provide my clients with an even higher level of service, expertise and confidence they have come to expect from Northwestern Mutual," said Daniel J. Studebaker. "My clients will now have access to both John and me, with our combined expertise and a broader spectrum of solutions," he noted.

Roland started his career with Northwestern Mutual in 1998.  Over the years he has built a successful comprehensive financial planning business partnering with top-level and credentialed financial professionals to provide clients with a broader depth of expertise and high-touch service.

A graduate of the University of Chicago, Roland's commitment to doing what is in his clients' best interest as well as his commitment to professional growth had led him to earn both the Certified Financial Planner® as well as the Chartered Life Underwriter® designations. He is a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and Financial Planning Association (FPA®).

Studebaker has been with Northwestern Mutual since March 2012, working directly with clients as well as in a leadership role in the firm's internship program and helping develop younger Financial Representatives. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Wheaton College.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, (http://www.topworkplaces.com/frontend.php/regional-list/c...) Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The network office is located at One North Wacker Drive in Chicago, and district offices are located at 2015 Spring Road in Oak Brook, 650 Dundee in Northbrook, and 8600 W. Bryn Mawr in Chicago. Further information can be found at http://chicago.nm.com/

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).

Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Source:Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
Email:***@corpcommstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags:John Roland, Dan Studebaker, Chicago financial advisor
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share