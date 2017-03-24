 

- - -
March 2017
AOAGWLLC Announces Little Miss Maryland America Online Contest

The Little Miss Maryland America, is an online photo contest for girls ages 7-12 years old, who live within the state of Maryland. A subsidiary of An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC, the contest raises monies for the non-profit Victoria's Voice. The winner will receive a crown, a sash, prizes and also have the opportunity to make appearances throughout the state of Maryland.
 
The Little Miss Maryland America Online Contest is On!
POTOMAC, Md. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- For parents and legal guardians who have been told over and over again that their daughter is beautiful, here is an online photo contest for them. Parents or legal guardians can now upload their child's picture to the contest website to enter. Voting starts at 11:59 am March 23, 2017 and ends at 11:59 am May 14, 2017. Each vote will be $1.00 per vote. Once the online voting is over, the top 3 contestants with the most votes will be awarded in order of charity-amount raised: Winner, 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up. All three will be notified by Monday May 15, 2017 no later than 8:00 pm EST.

The Winner will be crowned Little Miss Maryland America 2017, onstage, at the Mrs. Maryland America Pageant 2017 on May 20, 2017 being held at the Jack B. Kussmaul Theatre – Frederick Community College 7:00 pm. The Winner and two parents/guardians will be provided complimentary tickets, to the Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017. The winner will also receive a prize package worth over $1,400.00.

"As Little Miss Maryland America 2017, a young girl will have the chance to build her personal and public speaking confidence, meet people who can guide her future professional career, sign autographs and be a community celebrity for a year! However, most important, we want her to have fun!" states the owner, Raquel Riley Thomas.

A portion of the funds raised will benefit the Victoria's Voice Foundation.

