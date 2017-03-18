 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Small Business Expo Brings the Country's Largest Small Business Trade Show to New York City

 
 
NEW YORK - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to- business trade show, will return to New York on Thursday, May 11th.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 100+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.  Headlining the event is Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International with a presentation: Success By Design – The 7 Keys to Build a Mega-Successful Business in the Inspiration 2020 Showcase Theatre.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/speakers/) covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/new-york) expects to have more than 11,000+ registered attendees from across the New York metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more New York residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: Cogeco Peer 1, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Microsoft, Progressive Commercial and Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: 1SEO.com, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BiZFilings, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Business Living Academy, CATS Technology Solutions Group, Coverhound, Cover Your Business.com, dun&bradsteet, Fellowship Home Loans, JumpCrew, Lightspeed, NorthAmerican Bancard, VEDC, Vistaprint, WebTechs Now!, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1C – 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@theshowproducers.com)

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Click to Share