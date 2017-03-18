Goth electronica artist Viii releases new singles 'Lovedecay' and 'Lovesong'

Viii

-- The performer and producer of goth electronica known as Viii has released his latest single, "Lovedecay,"with companion B-side, "Lovesong." The twin release has been proudly published on the Voodoo Creation Records independent music label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Mellow, sensual, shadowy and techno-chic, "Lovedecay / Lovesong" is the most prominent release from Viii yet.Viii, which is pronounced 'Vee,' cites as main artistic influences Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) Crosses, Banks, Nine Inch Nails, Portishead, Massive Attack, and Prince. His own material takes the softly thumping rhythms of Portishead and mixes in a dash of Massive Attack's melody style, then tops the blend with vocals that are understated, elegant and sincere.Also notable is that "Lovesong" is an electronica cover of the third single from the Cure's "Disintegration"LP. Fans of the above groups are sure to be enthusiastic about "Lovedecay / Lovesong" from Viii.Asked to comment on the themes of "Lovedecay,"Viii writes, "'Lovedecay' is a story of two lovers who know their relationship is close to an end. They are both extremely unhappy and are causing each other emotional harm in their reluctance to leave due to the fact that being without each other is a frightening unknown to them."Viii has referred to himself as "a painter of frequencies and thoughts channeling his views, experiences and surroundings into sonic creations of varying style."His current official bio describes him: "An artist raised in the music scene, Viii has been producing and engineering artists since 2005, as well as being involved with numerous projects of his own. Not content with fitting ideas into a predefined genre, he sought freedom under the moniker 'Viii' in 2016 and drew from his eclectic assortment of influences ranging from triphop, trap and pop, to industrial music, goth rock, and everything in between."Viii has said he plans to release several EP records over the course of 2017."Lovedecay / Lovesong" by Viii are available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores beginning 24 March 2017.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com