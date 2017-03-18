 
News By Tag
* Communication In Management
* Leadership
* Supervision Of Employees
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ipswich
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

New Business Book Summary Available for Your First Leadership Job

 
IPSWICH, Mass. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Becoming a frontline leader for the first time can an extremely stressful experience. Whether a person aspires to a leadership position or is placed in one due to external circumstances, his or her success depends on adopting a leadership mind-set focused on inspiring action in others. In Your First Leadership Job, leadership experts Tacy M. Byham and Richard S. Willins provide a wealth of insight, practical advice, and hands-on tools to help first-time, frontline leaders adopt a winning leadership mind-set and successfully transition to their new roles.

The author believes that:

• The best leaders are catalysts, not bosses. Bosses tell people what to do. Catalyst leaders inspire people to act.

• Leadership leads to happiness. Assuming a leadership position allows an individual to grow, develop, and improve, leading to greater happiness and satisfaction in all areas of life.

• Leadership is about giving up power. Good leaders do not seek power for themselves; rather, they strive to empower others.

• Connections drive leadership. Good leadership inspires action in others through conversations that create connections--between leaders and other leaders, between leaders and those they lead, and ultimately between businesses and the people they serve.

• Leadership is a profession that can change the world. Most people in leadership positions do not identify themselves as such professionally, but they should. The skills and talents they possess qualify as a profession and with them they can be catalysts for change.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Communication In Management, Leadership, Supervision Of Employees
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business Book Summaries PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share