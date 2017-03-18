News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Your First Leadership Job
The author believes that:
• The best leaders are catalysts, not bosses. Bosses tell people what to do. Catalyst leaders inspire people to act.
• Leadership leads to happiness. Assuming a leadership position allows an individual to grow, develop, and improve, leading to greater happiness and satisfaction in all areas of life.
• Leadership is about giving up power. Good leaders do not seek power for themselves; rather, they strive to empower others.
• Connections drive leadership. Good leadership inspires action in others through conversations that create connections--
• Leadership is a profession that can change the world. Most people in leadership positions do not identify themselves as such professionally, but they should. The skills and talents they possess qualify as a profession and with them they can be catalysts for change.
