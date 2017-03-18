 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


The Pineapple Corporation Wins Laurel Awards Honoring Showcase Home at Pablo Creek Reserve

 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pineapple Corporation, Northeast Florida's leading luxury home builder known for its stunningly beautiful, award-winning homes, received two Laurel Awards honoring its custom showcase home in Pablo Creek Reserve. The awards for best elevation design over $2 Million and best floorplan design over $2 Million were among those presented by the Northeast Florida Builders Association's Sales and Marketing Council celebrating the building industry's best in design, sales and marketing in Northeast Florida.

"We are pleased to receive the Laurel Awards and this prestigious recognition from our colleagues in the building community for our custom showcase home in Pablo Creek Reserve," said The Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert. "Our exquisite Courtyard Estate home reflects our company's architectural design style, exceptional craftsmanship, building integrity and genuine love of building."

Inspired by the simplistic elegance of Modern Spanish architecture, the five-bedroom, six-and-one-half bathroom courtyard home features 5,067 square feet of living space and perfectly marries luxurious outdoor living with bright, airy indoor spaces. Distinctive architectural elements include exposed rafter tails, clean white stucco, traditional barrel tile roof, cedar beams and vaulted tongue-in-groove ceiling in the rear lanai. The inspiration and thoughtful design of this masterpiece is completed by a secluded side courtyard and a massive central courtyard that boasts authentic stone columns lining the extensive promenade which encircle the warm ambience of one of four masonry fireplaces in the home. The single-story estate home features the generous use of natural stone and hardwood flooring throughout.

Located at 5300 Chandler Bend Drive, The Pineapple Corporation's showcase home at Pablo Creek Reserve is priced at $2,179,000 and includes a fully designed pool package. Pablo Creek Reserve is an exclusive gated residential community conveniently located near Mayo Clinic, the St. Johns Town Center and the beaches of Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra. The community features many trails for walking and jogging as well as parks and lakes.

The Pineapple Corporation also builds new single-family homes in Glen Kernan Golf and Country Club, on individual home sites and is coming soon to The Vista at Twenty Mile in Nocatee. For more information, call (904) 568-3682 or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
Click to Share