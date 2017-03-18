News By Tag
The Pineapple Corporation Wins Laurel Awards Honoring Showcase Home at Pablo Creek Reserve
"We are pleased to receive the Laurel Awards and this prestigious recognition from our colleagues in the building community for our custom showcase home in Pablo Creek Reserve," said The Pineapple Corporation President Spencer Calvert. "Our exquisite Courtyard Estate home reflects our company's architectural design style, exceptional craftsmanship, building integrity and genuine love of building."
Inspired by the simplistic elegance of Modern Spanish architecture, the five-bedroom, six-and-one-
Located at 5300 Chandler Bend Drive, The Pineapple Corporation's showcase home at Pablo Creek Reserve is priced at $2,179,000 and includes a fully designed pool package. Pablo Creek Reserve is an exclusive gated residential community conveniently located near Mayo Clinic, the St. Johns Town Center and the beaches of Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra. The community features many trails for walking and jogging as well as parks and lakes.
The Pineapple Corporation also builds new single-family homes in Glen Kernan Golf and Country Club, on individual home sites and is coming soon to The Vista at Twenty Mile in Nocatee. For more information, call (904) 568-3682 or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
