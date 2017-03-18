News By Tag
Global Baby Food Market to Cross USD 82 Bn by 2022
New research study on the world's baby food market by TechSci Research has been recently added at MarketPublishers.com.
Furthermore, accelerating spending on children healthcare and ongoing innovation and aggressive marketing campaigns by different baby food producers are propelling the global demand for baby foods.
The value of the world's market for baby food is anticipated to go beyond USD 82 billion by the year 2022.
In the previous year, the milk formula sector captured the major share of the overall market, and this trend is likely to continue through to 2022.
APAC took lead in the global market for baby food in the past year, followed by Europe and North America.
Few of the top companies active in the global market comprise Mead Johnson, Nestle, Abbott, Danone and Heinz.
