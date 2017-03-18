News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jersey City Resident is Winning Battle with Type 2 Diabetes with Help from Registered Dietitan
Two Met Through ShopRite of Jersey City's Partnership with Jersey City Medical Center - RWJ/Barnabas Health and its Wealth From Health®, Inc. Program
"When we started working together, Carole had an A1C level of 9+, which put her at a high risk for complications with diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, eyesight and hearing issues, among many others," said Hem-Lee. "I am proud to say that Carole's A1C level is down to about 6 now, and she feels better than ever. Carole follows all of my suggestions for healthy eating and stress management, and joins in many of my dietitian events too. She's a true pleasure and an inspiration."
Inserra Supermarkets and Wealth From Health®, Inc.
Caring for one's health extends well beyond the walls of hospitals and doctors' offices, particularly for patients with conditions like diabetes. With that in mind, JCMC partners with leading companies in the region, such as Inserra Supermarkets, in its innovative WfH program. Patients in the free, voluntary program earn "reward points" for participating in educational activities and tasks that are "best practices" in the self-management of their illnesses.
For example, WfH participants visiting Inserra Supermarkets' ShopRite of Jersey City for the first time receive a $20 gift card to purchase items based on personalized nutrition counseling provided by Hem-Lee. One of WfH's first corporate sponsors, Inserra Supermarkets is well known for its emphasis on the health and wellness of the communities it serves and well beyond.
For the family-owned Inserra Supermarkets chain, the company's focus on helping individuals with chronic health conditions, including diabetes, is personal. Lindsey Inserra, the company's vice president of marketing and corporate retail health and wellness, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child. At the company, she has a multitude of responsibilities, including overseeing the ever-expanding dietitian programming and outreach such as its efforts with WfH. Inserra Supermarkets currently has retail dietitians at 15 of its 22 stores located in New Jersey and New York.
"Lynette and all of our dietitians take the necessary time to understand each person's health situation and provide counseling on the appropriate food choices for his or her particular concern," said Lindsey Inserra. "We are thrilled with all of the successes, especially ones like Lynette's with Carole."
When Mc Leod speaks of her success in managing diabetes, she readily credits Hem-Lee. "Lynette knows how to do her job, is very good at her job, and perhaps, most importantly, loves her job," noted Mc Leod.
As part of Inserra Supermarkets' on-going WfH partnership, ShopRite of Jersey City also provides free blood pressure screenings at the store each month. "We usually screen approximately 30 customers within a two-hour period," said Hem-Lee.
In addition to Hem-Lee's efforts with WfH patients, she also works on a wide range of other outreach programs as part of her role as the registered dietitian of ShopRite of Jersey City. Hem-Lee regularly hosts in-store educational events on cancer prevention and disease management with the Oncology Dietitian of JCMC. She also is the visiting dietitian at the hospital's monthly diabetes support group and has done informational presentations for renal patients and gives talks on heart health, depression and asthma.
Established in 1954 by Patsy Inserra as a privately-held family business, Inserra Supermarkets remains true to its roots as a family-owned grocery chain committed to serving families and children. The company is widely acknowledged as a good corporate citizen, dedicated to improving the lives of local residents and those in need.
About Inserra Supermarkets (http://www.caryl.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse