Joseph Xerri, Local Financial Advisor, Receives 2017 FIVE STAR Wealth Manager(sm) Award

Joseph Xerri, AAMS First Vice President - Investment Officer
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.
- March 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third largest brokerage firm, recently announced that Joseph Xerri, AAMS, Vice President-Investment Officer has once again received the FIVE STAR Wealth Manager(sm) award. Xerri is a financial advisor in the firm's East Brunswick, New Jersey office.
A graduate of Brooklyn College, and formerly a CPA, Xerri has been a financial advisor for over thirty years. He joined A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. a predecessor firm of Wells Fargo Advisors, in 1994. Xerri is Past-President of the Rotary Club of South River-East Brunswick. He and his wife Connie, reside in Freehold. Visit www.JosephXerri.com for further information.
The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional)
, is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative;
2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered;
9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations. Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner's future performance. 3868 New Jersey wealth managers were considered for the award; 644 (<18 % of candidates) were named Five Star Wealth Managers. *To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional's consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony.About Wells Fargo Advisors
With $1.5 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2016, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 14,882 full-service financial advisors and 3,954 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is the trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, (including its predecessor firms) and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of December 31, 2016. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com www.JosephXerri.comAbout Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,600 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com)
and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 269,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 27 on Fortune's 2016 rankings of America's largest corporations. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories (http://wellsfargo.com/
stories).Investment and Insurance Products:
Not Insured by FDIC or any Federal Government Agency May Lose Value Not a Deposit of or Guaranteed by a Bank or Any Bank Affiliate