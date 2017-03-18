News By Tag
Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA Helps Clients Claim $1B in 2013 Refunds
Houston, TX – March 24, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "Is Your Refund Part of $1B The IRS Has Tagged as Unclaimed?" Mr. Fowler reveals that more than a million people are entitled to 2013 refunds.
According to Fowler, "If you haven't filed your 2013 taxes you could have a refund among the more than $1 billion that the IRS has stated is unclaimed." He adds, "That's right. Just recently the IRS stated that it has more than $1billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds for people who have not filed their 2013 taxes. They indicate that there are roughly 1 million people who have not filed and have not claimed their refunds."
Fowler states, "There's never been a better time to make things right with the IRS if you are one in a million who hasn't filed 2013 taxes. You have until April 18th, 2017 to get those taxes filed." He continues adding, "According to the IRS around half of those million refunds are close to $800 while the other half are less."
"Many people," says Fowler, "may not realize they are due a refund. Students are typically unaware and often delinquent in filing their taxes. The good thing to know is that there is no penalty for filing your taxes late when you are owed a refund."
The entire blog can be read at http://www.taxationsolutions.net/
About Barry G. Fowler, EA
Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.
Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations:
