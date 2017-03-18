Juice Guy Regrets Missed Opportunity With President Trump

Stoop Juice's Jose Franco Blames himself For Ignoring President Trump's Calls For Help

-- On a previous press release Stoop Juice's Jose Franco wrote, "Someone hacked into my wordpress website and made changes to my stoopjuice webpage. Marc Hibsher of The Brooklyn Eagle is going to write a blog post to warn our customers to ignore "No Fat Asses" comment until It can be fixed. "No Fat Asses" was added to my corporate slogan and I can't get in wordpress to change it. Anything you can do to help would be highly appreciated. Personally, I think it's someone in the White House. I've been pretty anti Trump on my twitter page before, during and after the election. I also received several phone calls from someone who sounds like the President." Despite the President's call, he had nothing to do with what happened to my website. The message to patch.com reporter Simone Wilson explains it in detail "Ms. Wilson,I may have missed my opportunity to help the president for selfish reasons. As it turns out, my website problem was resolved with feedback from the comment section of the BKLYNER blog. My computer guy, who also has a full time job forgot to tell me he changed my website from wordpress to Sandvox. My previous website was on wordpress, which I couldn't enter. Instead of looking to blame the President for my misfortune, I should've offered him guidance when he called. The best piece of advise you can give a person is advice you follow yourself. If he calls me again I'd offer him a 3 day cleanse and treat him to a spa day full of meditation and inner work. I'd introduce him to the 6 phase meditation.Connection I'd remind the President we are all connected through universal love.Gratitude, despite the President's fortune I'd remind him to be grateful for his and his family's health plus all the opportunities he's been blessed with.Forgiveness, I'd ask the President to forgive his foes and more importantly, to forgive himself when he's wrong.4 Visualizing, I want him to see America Great again and share with the American citizens he serves the details to his vision of a sustainable America that rewards hard work and isn't divisive.Daily Intention What is the President doing today to be a servant-leader. For the President should be a is servant first… It begins with the natural feeling that one wants to serve, to serve first." Servant leadership is a philosophy and set of practices that enriches the lives of individuals, builds better organizations and ultimately creates a more just and caring world."is blessings I'd tell the President to be thankful to whatever motivates him. This could be anything from self confidence to a strong religious faith. I regret treating his call with indifference and not seeing it as a call for help. Don't be embarrassed!My doors are always open Mr. President and no one has to know.www.stoopjuice.comhttp://bklyner.com/park-slope-juice-bar-claims-white-house-hacked-website/