Commercial Property Advisors Honored With 2016 Costar Power Broker Award
Local Firm Selected by Commercial Real Estate's Largest Research Organization as One of the Top Investment Sales Firms in the Market
With the largest independently researched database of commercial real estate property information available online, CoStar can easily identify the top firms and brokers in each market throughout the U.S. and Canada. All awards are based on transaction data maintained in CoStar's commercial real estate database.
Commercial Property Advisors qualified as one of the top commercial brokerage firms in Midwest based on total investment sales transactions closed during the year. In order to be selected for this honor, Commercial Property Advisors overall transaction volumes were evaluated by CoStar against other commercial real estate brokerage firms active in its region, and subsequently ranked among the top firms in the market.
Commercial Property Advisors significant transactions that closed in 2016 included: Calhoun Shores Apartments / 43 units / Minneapolis, MN / $10,900,000 Providence Place & Tower / 587 units / Southfield, MI / $23,000,000 Ville Montee / 213 units / East Lansing, MI / $10,850,000 District at Hamilton Place / 300 units / Chattanooga, TN / $28,000,000
"I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished over the past five years. This award would not be possible without the team's complete buy in of our core values Relationship, Reputation and Results. I have to give a special thanks to Scott Sutphin and Nick Kirby for believing in our mission of never losing sight our number one asset, our clients."
"With such an active year in commercial real estate, CoStar is proud to honor the individual brokers and firms who perform at the industry's highest level," said CoStar Group founder and CEO Andrew C. Florance. "These industry leaders deserve to be recognized for their expertise, hard work and superior deal-making abilities. We extend our congratulations to this year's winners on their exceptional sales and leasing success."
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. CoStar Group's websites attracted an average of nearly 24 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in 2016. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe and Canada with a staff of over 3,000 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.
About Commercial Property Advisors
Formed in 2011, Commercial Property Advisors has proven to be the premier multi housing investment brokerage company in Michigan. Commercial Property Advisors, led by Cary Belovicz has recently closed the sale or refinance of over 7,660 units totaling $240 million throughout the country. This adds to a total of over $600,000,000 in total deal volume across 5 states. Our advisors experience, coupled with cutting edge technology, has allowed our team to source new investment capital from local, national and international investors. For more information, visit www.CommercialPA.com.
