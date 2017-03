MTI rebrands to better reach its sophisticated audience

Launching a refreshing campaign that celebrates the bath as art.

-- With a legacy of creating extraordinary bath products for nearly 30 years, MTI has announced a rebranding that reflects the company's position in the luxury market. The new brand progression appeals to customers with an appreciation for high design, as well as showcasing the company's continuing commitment to quality, service and customization."The new branding reflects better who we are today as a company and our vision going forward," said Tijana Lehtikoski, MTI Bath VP of Marketing. "With this refresh we hope to inspire our loyal customers while engaging a new generation of buyers looking for the highest standards when selecting luxury bath products."Key components of the rebranding include an updated logo that reflects an art-infused sensibility, new brochure designs beginning with the Boutique Collection and a completely redesigned website that celebrates MTI's affinity for sensuous beauty and personal wellness.As MTI unveils the rebranding to define their future, they also pay homage tothe past, including their visionary leaders, founder J.C. Henry and our present CEO Kathy Adams, and an extraordinary array of more than 100 awards for design excellence and product innovation. The new branding will stregthen this heritage and support a mission to continue creating exceptional productsin years to come, all designed for the purpose of satisfying the needs of discerning clients and enriching their lives.Since 1988, MTI Baths has earned a reputation for award-winning design, personalized customization and artisan quality. MTI luxury tubs, shower bases, sinks, counter-sinks, vanity sinks and genuine teak accessories are all handcrafted in the USA. For information on MTI's extensive selection of design and customization options call 800-783-8827 or visit http://mtibaths.com/