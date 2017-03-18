 
News By Tag
* Tubs
* Rebranding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sugar Hill
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


MTI rebrands to better reach its sophisticated audience

Launching a refreshing campaign that celebrates the bath as art.
 
 
MTI-Rebranding-brochure
MTI-Rebranding-brochure
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tubs
Rebranding

Industry:
Business

Location:
Sugar Hill - Georgia - US

SUGAR HILL, Ga. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With a legacy of creating extraordinary bath products for nearly 30 years, MTI has announced a rebranding that reflects the company's position in the luxury market. The new brand progression appeals to customers with an appreciation for high design, as well as showcasing the company's continuing commitment to quality, service and customization.

"The new branding reflects better who we are today as a company and our vision going forward," said Tijana Lehtikoski, MTI Bath VP of Marketing. "With this refresh we hope to inspire our loyal customers while engaging a new generation of buyers looking for the highest standards when selecting luxury bath products."

Key components of the rebranding include an updated logo that reflects an art-infused sensibility, new brochure designs beginning with the Boutique Collection and a completely redesigned website that celebrates MTI's affinity for sensuous beauty and personal wellness.

As MTI unveils the rebranding to define their future, they also pay homage tothe past, including their visionary leaders, founder J.C. Henry and our present CEO Kathy Adams, and an extraordinary array of more than 100 awards for design excellence and product innovation. The new branding will stregthen this heritage and support a mission to continue creating exceptional productsin years to come, all designed for the purpose of satisfying the needs of discerning clients and enriching their lives.

About MTI Baths.

Since 1988, MTI Baths has earned a reputation for award-winning design, personalized customization and artisan quality. MTI luxury tubs, shower bases, sinks, counter-sinks, vanity sinks and genuine teak accessories are all handcrafted in the USA. For information on MTI's extensive selection of design and customization options call 800-783-8827 or visit http://mtibaths.com/.

Contact
Michael Kornowa
***@mtibaths.com
End
Source:MTI Baths
Email:***@mtibaths.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share