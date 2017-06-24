Country(s)
Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland are Celebrated Once Again in the Sparkling New Tribute Show "Liza and Judy Together Again"!
From Las Vegas to Grapevine, Texas, "Liza and Judy Together Again" is the Ravishing New Show That Pays Homage to Hollywood's Unforgettable Mother-Daughter Icons – Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Starring Vegas Veterans Denise Rose and Suzanne Goulet, This Brilliant Song and Dance Spectacle Comes to the Palace Theatre in Grapevine on June 24th.
Not only do Denise and Suzanne have the look and the voices, they also demonstrate the chemistry and energy that the real Judy & Liza brought to the stage. More significantly, they project the love that the two stars had for each other. In addition to their many signature songs, mother and daughter sing duets, dance together and have funny and often touching dialogues.
The reviews are predictably fabulous. Suzanne & Denise have a record of excellent reviews and standing ovations for all their performances – in theaters, cruise ships, country clubs and casinos all over the United States and abroad. Some of the notable casinos to their credit are the Las Vegas Suncoast Casino, The Tropicana in Atlantic City, Harrah's in St-Louis and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. Some of the major theaters where they have performed are The Norris Center in California, Coral Beach Performing Center in Florida, Westchester and Westbury theaters of New York, The El Portal Theater in Los Angeles, And The Stranaham Theater in Ohio – just to name a few.
Show Details:
Saturday, June 24, 2017
The Palace Theatre
300 S. Main Street
Grapevine, TX
Show Time:
7:30PM
Tickets:
Reserved Seating: $27 / $32
Group Sales (8 or more) $22 / $27
About Suzanne Goulet
Suzanne Goulet was born in Montreal, Canada and has been dancing since the age of 3. She starred in "Fantastique"
In 1996, Suzanne joined "Legends in Concert" at Bally's Grand in Atlantic City. Then she followed the show to Branson and Myrtle Beach before arriving at the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas where she received more rave reviews. In Berlin, Germany, Suzanne also played in the famous "Stars in Concert" show. And currently, she performs with Sinatra artist Dave Halston in the "Frank & Liza" tribute show. Suzanne has performed on cruise ships and TV shows around the world, including Paris.
Suzanne is an award-winning entertainer who was born to play her role in "Rainbow Cabaret". Her dead-on portrayal of Liza makes everyone a believer!
About Denise Rose
Denise Rose made her professional stage debut at age 15 in the musical "Gypsy" in her native Minneapolis. She learned to sing by listening to Judy and singing along, and later, from her great voice teacher, the renowned Oksana Bryn. After appearing in musicals and plays in the Twin Cities, she was featured as a singer in bands and even worked as a stand-up comic for a few years which gave her a chance to tour parts of the U.S. and Canada. This led to performing comedy sketches and songs in shows like "The Dean and Denise Variety Hour" for theaters, coffeehouses and corporate events.
Denise appeared at the Judy Garland Festival in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, birthplace of the legend, and performed the songs of her idol – in the presence of "Wizard of Oz" stars and other celebrities. Later, she moved to Las Vegas where she found her dream role – playing Judy in "Liza and Judy Together Again" with Suzanne Goulet as Liza. This production show has received standing ovations in Las Vegas and in theaters from New York to Los Angeles.
In May, 2014, she premiered her one-woman-show "Songs and Stories of Judy Garland" to great acclaim. In June of that year, she received a special Tribute Artist award from the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame. Denise is happy to be portraying Judy now more than ever – keeping her extraordinary music alive for audiences of all ages.
