Patrick Doczi Now Oversees North American Operations for NGC
Doczi, who most recently served as the Supervisor of the Activations Department at NGC, says helping all employees embrace a "can do" attitude is what continues to excite him.
"It's fun to see everyone, no matter what his/her title is, working together to ensure that NGC delivers a high-quality service," he said.
Doczi, a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, joined National Gift Card in 2013. He previously worked in a customer service role in the food industry.
An avid sports fan, Doczi coaches a travel basketball team in the Chicago area.
At work, Doczi continues to see opportunities to problem solve and brainstorm new fulfillment opportunities for clients and vendors.
About National Gift Card Corp.: National Gift Card Corp. (NGC) is the leading marketer and supplier of gift cards for use in loyalty, incentive and rewards programs. The agency offers a wide variety of retail, restaurant and prepaid cards along with secure online ordering, distribution, fulfillment services, a Gift Card API and customized programs designed to reach each client's specific objectives. NGC continues to develop innovative technology solutions and delivers the best value to its customers. National Gift Card operates across the U.S. and in Canada, and in the United Kingdom and across Europe as NGC Corp. Europe, Ltd. National Gift Card Corp. is headquartered in Illinois.
