 
News By Tag
* National Gift Card
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Crystal Lake
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Patrick Doczi Now Oversees North American Operations for NGC

 
 
Pat Doczi
Pat Doczi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
National Gift Card

Industry:
Business

Location:
Crystal Lake - Illinois - US

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Patrick Doczi, a four-year veteran of National Gift Card (https://www.ngc-group.com/) (NGC), has been named the company's new Director of North American Operations, a role he sees as being essential to the ongoing development of a highly-focused customer service team.

Doczi, who most recently served as the Supervisor of the Activations Department at NGC, says helping all employees embrace a "can do" attitude is what continues to excite him.

"It's fun to see everyone, no matter what his/her title is, working together to ensure that NGC delivers a high-quality service," he said.

Doczi, a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, joined National Gift Card in 2013. He previously worked in a customer service role in the food industry.

An avid sports fan, Doczi coaches a travel basketball team in the Chicago area.

At work, Doczi continues to see opportunities to problem solve and brainstorm new fulfillment opportunities for clients and vendors.

# # #

About National Gift Card Corp.: National Gift Card Corp. (NGC) is the leading marketer and supplier of gift cards for use in loyalty, incentive and rewards programs. The agency offers a wide variety of retail, restaurant and prepaid cards along with secure online ordering, distribution, fulfillment services, a Gift Card API and customized programs designed to reach each client's specific objectives. NGC continues to develop innovative technology solutions and delivers the best value to its customers. National Gift Card operates across the U.S. and in Canada, and in the United Kingdom and across Europe as NGC Corp. Europe, Ltd. National Gift Card Corp. is headquartered in Illinois. To learn more about National Gift Card Corp., visit http://www.ngc-group.com/ or call +1.888.472.8747.
End
Source:National Gift Card Corp
Email:***@logos-communications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Logos Communications, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share