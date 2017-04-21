Coming to Bend - A Sensational Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli!

The Tower Theatre of Bend, Oregon Will Host the Critically Acclaimed "FRANK & LIZA" Tribute Show With One Performance April 21st. The Show is Captivating Audiences Across the Country and Features Las Vegas "Legends" Star Suzanne Goulet and America's Top Frank Sinatra Vocalist, Dave Halston.