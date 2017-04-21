Country(s)
Coming to Bend - A Sensational Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli!
The Tower Theatre of Bend, Oregon Will Host the Critically Acclaimed "FRANK & LIZA" Tribute Show With One Performance April 21st. The Show is Captivating Audiences Across the Country and Features Las Vegas "Legends" Star Suzanne Goulet and America's Top Frank Sinatra Vocalist, Dave Halston.
That's how the show was born. And the inspired combination of Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli would become a national sensation.
Now, the thrill is back – with the exhilarating musical tribute "FRANK & LIZA"! The show is a rapid-paced musical journey through the classic and timeless hits of Frank Sinatra with the Broadway-like song and dance spectacle that is Liza Minnelli's trademark. Described as "warm, witty and sexy", the show features a remarkable exchange of music, humor and dazzling duets between two of the most talented artists working today – Suzanne Goulet and Dave Halston.
"FRANK & LIZA" will come to Bend on Friday, April 21st for one performance at the Tower Theatre. Seating is limited, but tickets are available online for $28 to $53. Get Tickets
About the Artists:
Dave Halston comes with an impressive pedigree – working a plethora of theatres, casinos, special events and private parties coast to coast – and in most cases, leaving the audience stunned. As one observer described it, "Dave Halston somehow casts a spell, and they always want more." Even Barbara Sinatra was brought to tears when Dave performed for her at an exclusive private event. She called his performance "wonderful" and noted specifically the fine job Dave did with Sinatra's signature song "My Way".
Not only has he delivered a command performance for Mrs. Sinatra, he has also entertained Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin), recording artists Michael Feinstein, Steve Tyrell and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, among other notables. More about Dave
Suzanne Goulet was born in Montreal, Canada and has been dancing since the age of 3. She starred in "Fantastique"
In 1996, Suzanne joined "Legends in Concert" at Bally's Grand in Atlantic City. Then she followed the show to the Imperial Palace in Las Vegas where she received more rave reviews. More about Suzanne
Suzanne's awards include:
"Best Personification of a Legend" – 2004 Sunburst Convention
"Outstanding Performance"
"Classic Crooner" – 2009 Reel Awards
"National winner" – Smirnoff Makes You a Star Competition
Show Details:
"FRANK & LIZA" A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli
7:30PM | Friday, April 21st, 2017
The Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St
Bend, OR 97701
Get Tickets
