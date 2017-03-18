News By Tag
Active Health & Wellness Center, 20 Years of Excellence in Chiropractic Care
Dr. Meyers is a trusted chiropractor treating both adults and children in South Bend and surrounding areas.
As a licensed chiropractor, Dr. Meyers began her affiliation with Active Health & Wellness in February 2000. Prior experience in Indianapolis included treating professional athletes from the Indianapolis Pacers and Indy 500 Race drivers. Upon relocating to South Bend in 1999, she saw Active Health and Wellness as an organization with high standards similar to her own, housed in a warm and relaxed atmosphere. After practicing at Active Health for 15 years, Dr. Lisa Meyers became the owner of Active Health to continue the legacy and is celebrating 20 years of Excellence in Chiropractic Care.
Dr. Meyers has experience in specialized chiropractic treatment. Using techniques such as Diversified, Cox Flexion/Distraction, Activator, and Thompson, Dr. Meyers performs safe, gentle adjustments that are effective for many conditions. South Bend residents rely on her training and expertise to treat a wide variety of conditions, including but not limited to neck and back pain, work and sports injuries, Herniated or Bulging Discs, Rehabilitation (non-surgical, pre-surgical and post-surgical)
All patients at Active Health and Wellness Center also receive one-on-one consultation complete with educational steps that they can take to maintain their health and live an active and pain-free lifestyle.
Active Health & Wellness recently updated their website which includes a fresh design, in-depth information on pain prevention, physical rehabilitation techniques, therapeutic massage and physical therapy. The site also includes an SEO designed Client Success Story system that showcases effective results for Active Health & Wellness patients. Also, they have a responsive mobile website to ensure a user-friendly experience for visitors accessing their site with their mobile device.
To learn more about Active Health & Wellness Center's chiropractic care call (574)259-9355 (WELL) or visit http://www.activehealthcenter.com today!
Dr. Lisa Meyers
***@activehealthcenter.com
