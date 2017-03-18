 
Virtualaze can protect your secure data when you fly!

 
 
Virtualaze
Virtualaze
NUREMBERG, Germany - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- At Virtualaze our technology ensures all your company & personal data are safe as we help you to centralize everything. This means that if you have to fly and therefore put your laptop in the luggage hold and it gets damaged, stolen or lost, your data is fully protected.

Most companies can't afford to virtualize their Apps and run their data remotely as its assumed that only the big corporates can afford it. However, Virtualaze aims to change the landscape by making Virtualization, affordable (to everyone), easy to install, easy to deploy and easy to manage.

Risk and Security expert Sally Leivesley from NewRisk Ltd recently commented on the BBC that.....

"what we are not looking at yet is sensitive information on computers. Businesses will not want their business travellers putting their computers with data in with luggage so businesses need very quickly to orientate with their computer providers and systems so that in a way they carry a 'dumb' computer and work 'remotely' with their servers because you don't lose a device with all the Intellectual property of your company!"

Come and talk to Virtualaze about how we can help to protect your business and personal data.

Virtualaze Data Security Video : https://youtu.be/-cNFRrqB1Jw



Charly Myer
Source:Virtualaze GMBH Europe
