United Perfectum has just announced the imminent release of the BDD Collaboration Tool - Relime
United Perfectum powered by NIX Solutions Ltd. has stated the release of Relime product for software development this year. Relime is a powerful online collaboration tool designed for the development teams that use or plan to use BDD approach.
"We decided to develop Relime tool following years of experience applying BDD and Agile best practice in the 'real' world with the real projects. Relime lets all team members and the client speak the same language - this is one of the main conditions for a successful project." - said Dmitry Bakaev, Lead of the Relime development team.
All Relime features you need to work on BDD project:
• User-friendly online Gherkin IDE with the intelligent auto-complete mode
• Scenario line coverage indication on the right in the editor
• Build example tables dynamically
• Use any BDD framework for unlimited collaboration opportunities for your Agile team
• Eliminate inconsistencies by synchronizing your existing Git repository with Relime
• Utilize two-way synchronization with user stories from JIRA or other ALMs
• Integrate Relime with any third-party services or in-house tools
• Use approval workflows to protect sensitive areas
• Evaluate team performance from a single place
• Analyze BDD automation test coverage in the real-time mode
• Track the overall progress using an intuitive dashboard
• Generate detailed reports based on the feature files content
Furthermore, sending reports and running tests directly from Relime account will be available soon.
Product page: http://relime.it/
Company Information:
United Perfectum is a software development, outsourcing and system integration provider around the globe. It provides clients with high-quality IT solutions that facilitate their business while adding value to their company. United Perfectum offer a full spectrum of custom software services including web and mobile application development.
United Perfectum is powered by NIX Solutions Ltd., global software development company based In Kharkiv, Ukraine and founded in 1994.
Contact
Oxana Bakina
***@nixsolutions.com
