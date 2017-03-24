New service being offered in SE Florida to help concerned families of older drivers

 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Keeping Us Safe is proud to announce that Christopher MacLellan, M.A., has successfully completed an intensive training program and is now certified as one of the North America's "Beyond Driving with Dignity" Professionals.

The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional certification program has been designed to equip MacLellan and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.

MacLellan is the owner of Whole Care Network and is the author of "What's the Deal with Caregiving?".  He also hosts the "Healing Ties" radio show, which focuses on what he describes as the four pillars in life; the physical, emotional, spiritual and financial health.

Having received this certification, MacLellan is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families with a very specific program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe. He will begin providing services to older drivers and their concerned families throughout the greater Southeast Florida effective immediately.

MacLellan states that "Having the opportunity to work with Keeping Us Safe is a perfect fit with my personal and professional goals, and I am able to use my talents to help further the mission of an organization determined to protect the safety, dignity and independence of older drivers."  He can be reached at 954-481-1222 or by email at chrismaclellan@keepingussafe.org.

Certification in the Beyond Driving with Dignity program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often times mediate!) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations.  The "Beyond Driving with Dignity" professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.

For more information on the program please visit www.keepingussafe.org.  Media inquiries are asked to call 216-904-8841 for more information.

