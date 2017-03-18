News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Damon Marks To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 29th, 2017
Damon Marks will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday March 29th, 2017.
Damon Marks began playing the guitar passionately when he was ten years old. Since a young age, Damon has utilized his musical abilities in tandem with his impressive business acumen to achieve tremendous success in the music industry. Throughout his career, Damon has worked with a diverse range of very notable celebrity artists.
In 2008, Damon helped launch the female-fronted national rock band, Lipstick Magazine. Damon co-produced the band's debut album, Skin Deep, alongside Grammy Award winning recording engineer and Multi-platinum producer Mike Plotnikoff. Damon also helped orchestrate the worldwide release of Skin Deep. In support of the album, Lipstick Magazine undertook a national tour in which they opened for heavy metal icons such as Sebastian Bach, Extreme, Yes, Ratt, and Winger to name a few.
In 2009, Damon graced the stage for a solo performance with Bret Michaels performing Poison's smash hit "Talk Dirty to Me" to a sold-out crowd in Allentown, PA. In early 2010, Damon played guitar for R&B recording artist and winner of NBC's Season Two of "The Voice", Jermaine Paul, the opening act for Alicia Keys "Freedom Tour". As a part of the tour, Damon played in numerous world-renowned arenas such as Madison Square Garden.
In 2013, Damon went on his first celebrity USO tour to Ramstein Airbase in Germany, where he performed for and donated twenty new guitars to wounded warriors at seven military installations and military schools.
In 2016, Damon recorded the acoustic and electric guitars for Livre's hit single "Me to You" released in May 2016 on MBK Records Sony Music Entertainment
In 2010, Damon founded the Traveling Guitar Foundation. The Traveling Guitar Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to ensure that school children have access to high-quality musical instruments and instruction during a time when school systems across the country are facing budgetary restraints.
Damon a New Jersey native has shown special interest in the school systems in and around the state of New Jersey. Through the Traveling Guitar Foundation, he has funded over thirty schools in his home state most recently funding eight schools in the city of Elizabeth, NJ where Damon was raised and did all his schooling. Initially, the Foundation established a substantial presence in the New York tri state area.
However, the Foundation's profile has grown to an international level, with in school musical equipment donations and clinics taking place all over the country and abroad. Due to its extreme importance, the artists Damon has relations with and played guitar for have given major support to Traveling Guitar Foundation.
Artists like Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Daryl "DMC" McDaniel, Heart, Melanie Fiona, Leon Thomas III, Ariana Grande, Mike Reid, Victoria Justice, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton and Springfield. Moreover, superstar athletes such as Allan Houston, David Tyree, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo have also taken notice of the Foundation's mission and work.
To date the Traveling Guitar Foundation has donated over 400 new Schecter guitars, various types of percussion through Guitar Center, Mogami instrument cables and Mesa Boogie amplifiers positively impacting over 30,000 students in over 100 schools throughout the USA and abroad.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Damon Marks, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Damon Marks on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday March 29th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Damon Marks on Twitter @DamonMarks
The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse