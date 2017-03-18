News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Renews & Expands Partnership with No Kid Hungry
Iconic Fried Chicken Brand Looks to Raise Half a Million Dollars in 2017 to End Childhood Hunger in America
"Church's has a 65-year reputation for being committed to the communities we serve," said Georgia Margeson, Senior Director of Advertising at Church's Chicken. "That commitment begins, first and foremost, with children. We're honored to continue working alongside No Kid Hungry to support their tireless efforts."
The cornerstone of the program, Church's popular coupon booklet, will be sold in participating locations while supplies last for just $1. The booklet features more than $20 in savings on Church's menu items, and 100% of the $1 donation goes to No Kid Hungry.
"We've got significantly more participation in 2017, which should have a huge impact on what we're able to accomplish this year," Margeson continued. "Last year we surpassed our goal early, and doubled it by the end of the fundraising period. This is a cause people care about deeply and we're eager to make a real difference in the lives of the children and families who rely on No Kid Hungry's work."
No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger in this nation by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. Since the campaign's launch, No Kid Hungry and its partners have connected kids struggling with hunger to more than 500 million meals.
To kick-off the fundraiser, Church's headquarters is hosting a No Kid Hungry School Kit Packing Party before the Award presentation where 30 employees will create summer meal kits, which will contain items such as chalk, bubbles, jump rope, stickers, and NKH sunglasses for children. Employees will also write notes to the children based on a prompt about favorite things to do in the summer, eat in the summer, etc.
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brandTexas Chicken® outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
About No Kid Hungry®
No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength®. Join us at NoKidHungry.org (https://www.nokidhungry.org/?
